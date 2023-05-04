WINCHESTER — The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force seized nearly $2 million worth of illegal narcotics last year, according to the law enforcement agency's 2022 year-end report.
Along with the seizures came 191 arrests and indictments, the confiscation of 42 firearms and the forfeiture of $182,567 worth of assets that were allegedly tied to drug dealing and manufacturing operations in the Shenandoah Valley.
According to a breakdown of the types of drugs seized last year, the task force was responsible for confiscating:
- 15.03 pounds of methamphetamine valued at $654,479.04
- 5.95 pounds of fentanyl valued at $442,615.50
- 7.71 pounds of crack cocaine valued at $398,679.66
- 2.86 pounds of heroin valued at $167,347.83
- 3.08 pounds of powder cocaine valued at $159,264.84
- 16.9 pounds of marijuana valued at $76,657.10
According to the release, those seized narcotics had a combined value of $1,899,043.97.
Additionally, the task force confiscated 3,824 total doses of alprazolam, amphetamine, buprenorphine, MDMA, hydromorphone, LSD, methadone and oxycodone. The drugs were valued at $1 per milligram, but their total worth was not released.
Virginia State Police Supervisory Agent Joshua T. Price, coordinator of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, said seizures of fentanyl, one of the most deadly opioids currently being sold in the region, increased sharply last year. The task force took 2.27 pounds of the drug off the street in 2021, and that amount jumped to nearly 6 pounds in 2022.
Powerful opioids like fentanyl, heroin and oxycodone were the cause of 165 overdoses throughout the region last year, 31 of which were fatal. According to the year-end report, that's a marked improvement from the area's 294 overdoses in 2021, 34 of which resulted in death.
Price said the task force seized more methamphetamine than any other drug last year, with more than 15 pounds taken off the streets. In 2020 and '21, he said, the agency collected about 19 pounds of meth each year.
While methamphetamine seizures dropped slightly, Price said crack cocaine confiscations increased significantly. Seven-and-a-half pounds of crack were seized in 2022, compared to just three quarters of a pound in 2021.
"I attribute this increase to a large-scale drug trafficking organization (DTO) the task force identified and disrupted last year," Price said in an email to The Winchester Star. "The DTO was comprised of numerous conspirators and was responsible for selling large amounts of crack cocaine and fentanyl in the Winchester/Frederick County area. I wish I could comment further about the investigation, but after the task force arrested many of the hierarchy within that DTO, the [United States] Drug Enforcement Administration adopted the case and it is still an active investigation."
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of 26 law enforcement personnel from the sheriff's offices in Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Page counties, the police departments in Winchester, Front Royal, Strasburg and Luray, and the Virginia State Police's Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Culpeper.
The task force's local funding in 2022 was $127,146.33, which equated to a $14,127.37 contribution from each participating law enforcement agency. Additionally, the year-end report states, the organization received $157,500 in federal funding from the White House's Office of National Drug Control Policy.
