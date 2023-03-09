BERRYVILLE — The number of traffic accidents in Berryville dropped almost 50% last year, the police department's latest annual report shows.
Officers responded to 37 crashes in 2022, down from 73 during the previous year.
More accidents simply occur during some years than others, Police Chief Neal White noted, adding "there's really no rhyme or reason" to the statistics.
White said, however, the number of accidents in 2021 was considerably higher than in most years. He believes it stemmed from people getting used to driving again, and adjusting to normal traffic volumes, once they started going out more after the COVID-19 pandemic diminished.
"In 2022," he said, "things started leveling back out."
Only two people were injured in last year's crashes, down from 10 in the prior year, the report shows.
Six crashes last year were listed as hit and runs, 10 fewer than in 2021.
Nine of last year's accidents were listed as "nonreportable." Under state code, that means nobody was injured and the estimated combined damages to the vehicles were less than $1,500.
Despite responding to significantly fewer accidents, Berryville's 10-member police force stayed busy last year.
Officers arrested 54 people in 2022. That number was down from 56 in the previous year, yet up from 50 in 2020, the report shows.
Simple assaults and driving under the influence, at six each, were the top offenses for which arrests were made last year. There were three arrests each for fraud and trespassing; two each for having stolen property, having a dangerous dog and hit and run; and one each for disorderly conduct and intimidation. Police also made four arrests while serving warrants for other law-enforcement agencies. They also made 24 arrests for minor offenses not specified in the report.
Arrest numbers were based on the primary offenses for which suspects were taken into custody.
Of those arrested last year, 36 were from Berryville and 18 were from elsewhere. Among them were 27 white males, 17 white females, eight Black males and two Black females, the report denotes.
Many of those from elsewhere had local connections, such as working in Berryville while living in rural parts of Clarke County or other localities, White said.
Those statistics, he said, were "fairly consistent with what we've seen over the years."
On two occasions in 2022, police found it necessary to use force to overcome resistance by suspects being apprehended. That was down from three in 2021 and four in 2020, the annual report shows.
Following administrative reviews, using force was determined to be justified in each of last year's instances.
But force is used rarely overall, according to White.
"I really try to train my staff to use the power of their minds (think things through) and communication" to ease tensions between perpetrators and police, he said.
And, "in this community, there's still a large amount of respect for public safety" efforts as compared to some places, such as large cities, he continued.
Officers last year responded to 443 incidents in which reports were filed. That was two fewer than in 2021, yet 11 more than in the prior year, statistics indicate.
Berryville police use FBI Uniform Crime Report criteria in determining which incidents for which to file reports.
Among the largest categories of reportable incidents in Berryville in 2022 were destruction of property (38), thefts of various kinds (31), instances of lost or stolen property being found (31), simple assaults (17) and people suffering mental health crises (15).
Police spent a substantial amount of time last year, as always, enforcing traffic laws.
A total of 133 citations were issued in 2022, the annual report shows. The largest numbers were for failing to obey a highway sign (47), speeding in a 25 mph zone (34), speeding in a 35 mph zone (12) and failing to yield the right of way (10).
Officers gave drivers written warnings on 163 other occasions. The vast majority, 96, were for speeding in a 25 mph zone.
Police use discretion when deciding whether to issue warnings or tickets, White said. They take into consideration factors such as a driver's attitude after being stopped and his or her driving record, he said.
"We try not to be heavy-handed" while maintaining law and order, he emphasized.
The full annual report is online at https://www.berryvilleva.gov/2171/Police-Department.
