BERRYVILLE — Rarely in this Clarke County town of roughly 4,000 residents do police officers have to use force to apprehend criminal suspects.
The Berryville Police Department’s latest annual report shows 57 suspects were taken into custody last year, two fewer than in 2019. However, force was used in apprehending only four people in both 2020 and the previous year. Internal reviews justified the use of force during each of those incidents.
Most suspects are arrested without police having to touch them, except when placing handcuffs on them, Police Chief Neal White said.
Last year, though, officers used open-hand apprehensions with three suspects last year. An officer struck another suspect with a baton, the report shows.
Open hands were used by officers in all four apprehensions involving force in 2019, three of which involved takedowns, the report also indicates.
White said open-hand apprehensions basically involve “just placing on handcuffs without striking (a suspect) or making a fist, taking them by the wrist or arm to get them into the cuffs.” It’s the lowest level of physicality used in apprehensions, he said.
A takedown, he said, involves going from open hands to placing suspects on the ground so their movements can be limited. It generally involves placing their arms behind their backs to cuff them, he added.
No firearms or chemical sprays were used in any of the apprehensions, the report shows.
Among suspects apprehended by force last year, two were white males, one was a Black male and one was a white female. In comparison, one of the suspects apprehended by force in 2019 was a white male, while one was a Black male and two were white females, according to the report.
Last year, one officer and one suspect received medical treatments for minor injuries they sustained in physical apprehensions, the report mentions.
The 2020 annual report is the first one — at least in recent memory — to document the use of force. White said the information is included in report because use of force “has become an issue in the General Assembly and nationwide.”
“I thought it was important to include the information ... to let the community see we (police) do our best to de-escalate (tense) situations,” he said.
The police department has a six-page policy pertaining to the use of force, White said. Asked for a brief summary, he said de-escalation techniques are among basic skills that Berryville’s officers must learn at the training academy and they receive “updates throughout their careers.”
Chokeholds and neck restraints are prohibited under the policy, he emphasized.
When force is used, White continued, it’s documented in the arrest report as well as in a separate report submitted to him for review.
Each officer is issued a body camera. Video from the cameras “gives us a good perspective of what happens from beginning to end” when police confront a suspect, said White.
Reviews have concluded that Berryville officers so far haven’t used force inappropriately, he said. Should that ever seem to have happened, reports and any potential evidence would be passed along to the Clarke County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Virginia State Police for an investigation, he added.
The department reviews its use-of-force policy at least once a year, White said, to ensure it complies with laws and any changes made to the laws.
Although officers typically don’t anticipate using force when apprehending someone, depending on an individual’s reactions, “that can change in an instant,” he said.
(1) comment
Good job, Berryville Police! We support you!
