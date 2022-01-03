WINCHESTER — A report from Old Dominion University (ODU) reveals the Winchester area is growing at a faster pace than the rest of Virginia.
The 2021 State of the Commonwealth Report from the Norfolk-based university and its Dragas Center for Economic Analysis and Policy and Strome College of Business states the Winchester Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), which is comprised of Winchester, Frederick County and Hampshire County, West Virginia, has been dramatically impacted in recent years by the high number of Northern Virginia residents who have moved to the area.
"Over the past decade," the report states, "the influx of new residents from Northern Virginia has proven to be a boon sparking growth in incomes and jobs to the regional economy. On the flip side, however, it also has been somewhat of a bane in terms of increasing traffic, population density and demand for public services."
ODU's latest State of the Commonwealth Report, which has been published annually since 2015, devotes an entire 28-page chapter to the Winchester Metropolitan Area's growth and what it means to the people who live here.
According to the report, the Winchester MSA's total population in 2020 was approximately 142,000.
"From 2000 to 2020, the Winchester metro area added more than 38,000 new residents, an estimated annual average increase of 1.6%," the ODU report states. "Examining the largest localities within the region, we find that population growth was driven by Frederick County, Virginia, for which Winchester is the county seat. From 2000 to 2020, the population of Frederick County grew from 59,639 to 91,119, an annual average increase of 2.1%. The population growth rate in the county eclipsed that of the city of Winchester (0.8%) and Hampshire County, West Virginia (0.7%)."
While some new residents are retirees, many continue to work in Northern Virginia. According to the report, 50.7% of Winchester MSA residents in 2019 worked outside of the region, a significant increase from the 39.3% of commuters reported in 2002.
"Among Virginia's metropolitan areas, Winchester had the largest percentage of residents who worked outside the metro area in 2019," the report states. Virginia's other MSAs are Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Richmond, Roanoke, Lynchburg, Harrisonburg, Staunton, Charlottesville, Blacksburg-Christiansburg, Danville, Kingsport-Bristol, Martinsville, Bluefield and Big Stone Gap.
The leading reason for Winchester MSA residents to spend an hour or more per day commuting to jobs outside of the region is the higher salaries paid by employers in and around Washington, D.C. With more than half the local workforce employed outside of the Winchester area, the MSA's median household income has risen dramatically over the past decade to its current level of $76,583.
"In 2010, median household income in the Winchester metro area was $46,626, approximately 6.8% lower than the nation and 23.2% lower than the commonwealth," the report states. "Since 2010, median household income has grown more rapidly in the Winchester metro area than Virginia or the United States. By 2015, median household income in the Winchester region eclipsed that of the nation. By 2019, median household income in Winchester and Virginia was about equal and 14.2% higher than the nation."
As salaries have increased, so too has the cost of living in the Winchester MSA. From November 2011 to February 2020, the report states, "the median housing value in the Winchester metro area rose by 31.2% to $247,871. The COVID-19 pandemic did not dampen the housing market in the region, with prices climbing another 23.5% by October 2021. During that month, the median housing value in the Winchester region was $306,084."
The report cites data from the online real estate service Zillow, which indicates a single-family home in the Winchester MSA valued at $100,000 in 2000 would be worth approximately $257,100 today.
Regardless, housing in the Winchester MSA still costs much less than in Northern Virginia.
"In the Washington, D.C., metro area, the median housing value in October 2021 was $547,223, approximately 1.8 times higher than the Winchester area," the report states.
As more Northern Virginia residents move into the Winchester MSA to save on housing costs, the region is experiencing a shortage of quality dwellings with rent or mortgage payments that are affordable for the working-class individuals and families that already live here.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), an affordable monthly housing payment should be equal to 30% or less of the monthly income earned by a buyer or renter. In the Winchester MSA, that means an individual or family earning the median household income of $76,583 could only afford to buy a house priced at $102,660 or pay $489 a month in rent.
However, a housing study released by Winchester's City Council in October stated that at that time, there were only 120 single-family homes and 188 rental units in the city that would qualify as affordable housing, and when any of those dwellings become available, they don't stay on the market for long.
According to the 2021 State of the Commonwealth Report, "housing production in the city is not only an issue now, but also one for the foreseeable future."
"Now is the time for the region to engage in discussions of expanding public infrastructure, planning for increases in housing stock and thinking about how to continue its historical performance in terms of job creation," the report concludes. "None of these challenges has an easy solution, but a number of other regions in the commonwealth might gladly trade for these circumstances, given their relatively poor records of job creation and population growth since the Great Recession [from 2007 to 2009]."
