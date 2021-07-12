Friday marked the ninth anniversary of the homicide of Winchester Star reporter Sarah Libbey Greenhalgh. The case remains unsolved.
Greenhalgh, 48, was fatally shot in the neck in the bedroom of her Upperville cottage on July 9, 2012. The cottage had been set on fire. Her body was discovered when authorities responded to the blaze at her home that morning.
In 2014, Fauquier County Sheriff's Office court documents named a man she dated as a suspect, but he has maintained his innocence.
In 2018, search warrant affidavit information concerning the case was unsealed in Fauquier County Circuit Court.
Details from the affidavit written by Capt. Michael Zeets included:
- Greenhalgh’s face and upper body were found covered, which Zeets said is typical when the killer is an acquaintance, friend, lover or relative and doesn’t want to see the victim’s face.
- At least 12 shell casings from a 9 mm semiautomatic were found in the cottage, including one underneath Greenhalgh's body.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300, the Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page on Friday. A caller’s identity can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this homicide.
