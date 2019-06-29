BERRYVILLE — Preliminary engineering reports on possible solutions to the town's stormwater drainage problems have been delayed.
The reports were scheduled to be presented and discussed during a meeting of Berryville Town Council's Streets and Utilities Committee on Tuesday. However, Town Manager Keith Dalton said Pennoni Associates Inc. in Winchester, with which the town consults on water and wastewater issues, had not finished preparing them.
He didn't know why, and he didn't know when the reports will be completed.
Pennoni representatives did not return a phone call from The Winchester Star for comment.
At two meetings of the committee last October, numerous residents complained about their frequently unsuccessful attempts to deal with water pooling in their yards and/or getting into their basements. The committee then decided that stormwater drainage improvement efforts initially should focus on areas downstream of the Battlefield Estates subdivision near Clarke County High School. Most of the complaints were from residents of those areas.
Currently, the consultants are focusing on potential improvements to areas around Dorsey Street, Treadwell Street, the Jackson Street stormwater detention pond, Walnut Street and Ashby and Archer Courts. Plans are to focus on areas along Town Run next, Dalton said.
Heavy rainfall last year is believed to have contributed to recent problems, although some residents have said they have had to cope for years with drainage problems at their homes and in their neighborhoods.
Mayor Patricia Dickinson said the committee should meet again soon after the town receives the reports to examine them.
"I think there's a sense of urgency" among residents, Dickinson said, "that we move forward" in getting the problems resolved.
But no funding to resolve the problems is included in Berryville's budget for the new fiscal year that will start on Monday. Dalton said plans are to include funds in the budget for fiscal 2021, which will begin on July 1 of the next calendar year.
If the council wants to get started on the improvements sooner, it will have to make changes to the coming fiscal year's budget, he said.
"That certainly can be done" if it's the council's desire, he added.
Earlier this year, the council transferred $35,000 from a reserve fund into a new budget line-item to cover the preliminary engineering work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.