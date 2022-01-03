WINCHESTER — Something that happened Friday night at Braddock Street United Methodist Church almost certainly was a first in the church's history.
A nervous alligator peed on the stage inside the fellowship hall.
Considering that reptiles usually don't visit houses of worship, it could have been the first such incident in religious history. Who knows?
Michael Shwedick, a wildlife educator and Reptile World Inc.'s director, noted "this is probably something you've never seen on the Discovery Channel."
Shwedick travels the East Coast throughout the year, giving people an up-close look at reptiles. He teaches audiences how to respect the creatures and be careful around dangerous ones. He also emphasizes their importance to the environment and dispels misconceptions about them, according to his website.
His presentation at the church was part of First Night Winchester, an annual event downtown promoted as a family-friendly, alcohol-free New Year's Eve celebration. He was joined on stage by his assistant, "Mr. David."
The small alligator relieved himself while flailing as he was being handled.
But "the more we hold him, the less he feels afraid and the less likely he is to snap," said Shwedick.
Surely enough, the alligator calmed down shortly thereafter.
Alligators may be less dangerous than their close cousins, crocodiles, which are more aggressive and more likely to attack people, Shwedick explained. Still, alligators can attack if they feel provoked, he said.
Shwedick, a herpetologist, showed his audience various types of snakes, large and small, venomous and nonvenomous.
One was a copperhead, perhaps the poisonous snake that Northern Shenandoah Valley residents are most likely to encounter in their yards. Using a specially designed hook, his assistant held the snake a short distance away.
Contrary to some people's belief, "these snakes don't wait in the woods for us" to have something to attack, Shwedick said.
Yet if someone steps on a copperhead, maybe breaking its bones, it could give the person a very painful bite on the leg, he emphasized.
Anyone encountering a copperhead should back away from it slowly, Shwedick suggested.
Shwedick was a repeat visitor at First Night. Another was Tracey Wygal, a locally-based classic country music performer. She sounds much like the late Patsy Cline, many of whose songs she covers.
Among Cline's hit songs that Wygal performed in the Handley Regional Library's auditorium were "Faded Love," "Back in Baby's Arms," "I Fall to Pieces" and "Sweet Dreams." Some spectators tapped their feet and clapped their hands in time with the music, especially during the faster-paced songs.
Noting that Cline was born and raised locally, Wygal said "it's always so special to sing Patsy in Winchester."
At least two performers, Carla Ulbrich and Moody McCarthy, were making their first live appearances at First Night.
Ulbrich, who has received international acclaim, bills herself as a "professional smart aleck." Strumming a guitar and occasionally playing a kazoo, she performs novelty folk-style songs she's written about coping with everyday life situations, from the mundane to the absurd.
Some of her songs are parodies of well-known tunes. An example is "Put It On the List," about getting ready to go grocery shopping. It's a spoof of "Puttin' on the Ritz," which Irving Berlin wrote and published in the late 1920s.
Frequently between songs, she jokes about her life experiences.
Ulbrich, who originally is from South Carolina, recalled that after moving to New Jersey, she learned that some people there didn't realize there is more than one Carolina. She retorted that there are two — West and East.
She mentioned that public education in South Carolina has a reputation for not being of exceptionally high quality.
"That brings us to our motto," she told her audience at Christ Episcopal Church. "'Thank God for Alabama!'"
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, First Night visitors were required to wear masks during performances.
McCarthy, who lives in New York and has appeared on national television, performed next door at Christ Church's social hall. He previously did stand-up comedy at another venue in Winchester, which he described as "a great town" to visit.
He humorously questioned why the event is called First Night when it's actually held on the final day of the year. He then surmised "it would be hard to sell tickets to Last Night."
