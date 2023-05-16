The Republican nominee in the Frederick County Circuit Court clerk race says she hopes to increase efficiency within the office while bringing new energy and ideas to the post.
Sarah Kahle, named the local GOP’s nominee in April, has launched a campaign to succeed longtime Clerk Becky Hogan, who has announced she is retiring and won’t be seeking another term this year.
She will face off in the Nov. 7 general election against Deputy Clerk Kirk M. Whittle, a 16-year employee of the county clerk’s office who is running as an independent under the “Frederick First” political movement. Hogan, a Democrat, has endorsed Whittle. The winner of the election will begin in the position Jan. 1.
“One of my main priorities is to bring more technology to the office. That would increase the efficiency and would improve service,” Kahle said. “I want to work alongside the current staff to improve the daily operations. I just feel like we need some new ideas in that office to keep up with the growing demands of the county.”
Kahle moved to Frederick County in 2007 and works as a speech-language pathologist at Frederick County Public Schools, managing caseloads and leading meetings.
She originally hails from Pennsylvania and wields a master’s degree in speech-language pathology from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“Over the years, I feel like I’ve developed those skills that are necessary and that you would want to see with your clerk of court. Those skills include excellent time management and organizational skills. I’m a multitasker. I’m an energetic person and I do love to be busy. I think with these jobs that have large workloads, you have to have that energy,” said Kahle, who described herself as service oriented.
According to the Virginia Court Clerks’ Association, circuit court clerks in Virginia handle a wide range of tasks, including processing all civil and criminal cases, maintaining court files and records, issuing subpoenas, preparing court orders, overseeing the jury selection process, issuing marriage licenses, accepting applications for concealed handgun permits, and serving as custodian of all land and court records.
Among Kahle’s priorities are enhanced visibility and accessibility, modernization, and exemplary service in the office, using cost-efficient strategies.
She said her campaign has resonated with locals.
“I’ve gotten a lot of support from people within the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, from my colleagues within the school system at all levels. I feel like I’ve gotten a lot of support from the Republican Party,” Kahle said. “My campaign really resonates with women who are working and have children like me. They are very supportive of me stepping forward and trying to run for an office.”
She’s been studying the Clerk of Court manual, familiarizing herself with the Virginia code as well as the inner workings of the local office. The manual provides background about criminal cases, case initiation, and case flow, Kahle said. She says there are parallels between what she does now and the clerk of court post.
“With my current job, I am doing screening and evaluations. And of course, I have to complete all of the documentation and ensure it is in compliance with state and federal regulations,” Kahle said. “I’m a case manager, so I’m responsible for scheduling meetings, leading meetings, completing documentation, filing the documentation and disseminating the information to the appropriate entities.”
“I’m also trying to understand those relationships between the courts, the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, and anyone else you would need to collaborate with,” she said.
Kahle has been endorsed by Susan Shick, legislative assistant for Del. Bill Wiley (R-Frederick County), and Virginia Senate District 1 candidate Lance Allen, according to her website. She recently spoke at a Winchester-Frederick County 2A meeting.
To learn more about Kahle’s campaign, visit kahle4clerk.com.
