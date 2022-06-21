WINCHESTER — The Republican primary for Virginia's 6th Congressional District is today
Polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Incumbent Rep. Ben Cline, who has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 2019, is being challenged by Navy veteran and Clear Brook resident Merritt Hale for the GOP nomination. The winner will face Democrat Jennifer Lewis in the Nov. 8 general election.
The recently redrawn 6th District encompasses the Northern Shenandoah Valley and runs along the Interstate 81 corridor to Roanoke. Winchester and the counties of Frederick and Clarke, which were previously part of the 10th Congressional District, are now in the 6th District.
Early voting for the primary began on May 6 and ended Saturday. According to local election officials, Winchester had 52 early voters and 41 of 83 vote-by-mail ballots have been marked and returned. In Frederick County, 213 people voted early in-person and 232 of 440 vote-by-mail ballots have been marked and returned. In Clarke County, 51 people voted early in-person and 41 of 89 vote-by-mail ballots have been marked and returned.
Low turnout in the primary is anticipated due to voters being unfamiliar with the new district, local elections officials have said.
For those who need to return an absentee ballot, there will be drop boxes inside each polling location and at voter registrar offices. Ballots must be returned to the appropriate location (either at your assigned polling location or the registrar’s office in your jurisdiction).
Voter registrars will accept in-person absentee ballots until 7 p.m. today. Mailed ballots will be accepted until noon Friday, as long as they are postmarked by June 21.
If you don’t know your polling location:
• Winchester residents can find their precinct at: https://www.winchesterva.gov/vote/places. Call: 540-545-7910.
• Frederick County residents can find their precinct at: fcva.us/departments/office-of-elections-voter-registration/polling-place-information. Call: 540-665-5660.
• Clarke County residents can find their precinct at: clarkecounty.gov/government/voter-registration-elections/polling-locations. Call: 540-955-5168.
Valid forms of ID to bring include to the polls:
- Voter confirmation document received after registering to vote
- Virginia DMV-issued driver's license or identification card
- Valid U.S. passport
- Any ID card issued by the U.S., Virginia or a local Virginia government
- Any student ID card issued by a U.S. university or community college
- Valid student ID issued by a public or private school in Virginia
- Employer-issued photo ID card
- Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or other government document with your name and address
- An ID confirmation statement
For more information about Cline, visit www.bencline.com.
For more information about Hale, visit merritthaleforcongress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.