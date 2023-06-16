WINCHESTER — Voters will go to the polls Tuesday to select the Republican nominee for the state Senate District 1 race.
The newly redrawn district includes Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties and the city of Winchester.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Those who wish to vote early in-person will have until 5 p.m. Saturday to do so at their respective voter registration office.
Eight candidates are vying for the GOP nod: Lance Allen, James Bergida, Blaine Dunn, Timmy French, Dave LaRock, John Massoud, Brandon Monk and Brad Pollack.
Allen is an Air Force veteran who has been backed by Veterans for Trump.
Bergida is a professor of political science at Christendom University in Front Royal.
Dunn is vice chairman of the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
French is a Shenandoah County farmer.
LaRock represents the 33rd District in the Virginia House of Delegates.
Massoud is a former Strasburg Town Council member and the current Virginia District 6 Republican chairman.
Monk is chairman of the Frederick County School Board.
Pollack is a Woodstock-based attorney, retired U.S. Marine Corps Reserve lieutenant colonel and Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors member.
The winner will face Democrat Emily Scott in the Nov. 7 general election.
In Frederick County, there are some polling place changes in the Redland, Albin and Nain precincts for the primary due to school construction.
Redland Precinct
Voting at the Indian Hollow Elementary School, 1548 North Hayfield Road, has temporarily moved to the Gainesboro Elementary School at 4651 North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522).
Albin and Nain precincts
Voting at James Wood High School, 161 Apple Pie Ridge Road, has temporarily moved to the Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School at 349 Apple Pie Ridge Road.
If you have questions about your polling location for Tuesday’s primary, contact your voter registrar’s office:
• Frederick County: 540-665-5660, 107 N. Kent St., suite 102, Winchester
• Clarke County: 540-955-5168, Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville
• Winchester: 540-545-7910, 107-A N. East Lane, Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.