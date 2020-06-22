WINCHESTER — Virginia voters will go to the polls Tuesday to choose the Republican nominee to challenge U.S. Sen. Mark Warner in the Nov. 3 election.
Warner, a Democrat, has represented Virginia in the U.S. Senate since 2009.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Candidates seeking the Republican nomination are teacher Alissa Baldwin, professor and Army veteran Daniel Gade and Army veteran and intelligence officer Thomas Speciale.
Because Virginia residents do not register by political party, any registered Virginia voter can cast a ballot in Tuesday’s primary, according to the state Department of Elections.
At the polls, voters must show a valid photo ID. Any of the following forms of photo identification are acceptable: a Virginia driver’s license; a United States passport; a Voter Photo Identification card issued by the Virginia Department of Elections; any photo ID card issued by a government agency of the United States, the Commonwealth of Virginia or one of its political subdivisions; any valid Virginia student identification card; any valid employee identification card containing a photograph of the voter and issued by an employer of the voter.
The Frederick County Office of Elections is recommending that voters wear a face covering to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Winchester residents can find their precinct at: winchesterva.gov/vote/places
Frederick County residents can find their precinct at: fcva.us/departments/office-of-elections-voter-registration/polling-place-information
Clarke County residents can find their precinct at: clarkecounty.gov/government/voter-registration-elections/polling-locations
For more information, voters should contact their respective voter registration office.
The Frederick County Voter Registration Office is at 107 N. Kent St., Suite 102. Phone: 540-665-5660.
The Winchester City Voter Registration Office is at 107 N. East Lane. Phone: 540-545-7910.
The Clarke County Voter Registration Office is at 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville. Phone: 540-955-5168.
