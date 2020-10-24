WINCHESTER — Local Republicans plan to hold a large rally on Sunday in support of President Donald Trump and several state and local Republican candidates running in the Nov. 3 election.
“Freedom Rally” will take place from 1-5 p.m. at Cloverdale Barn at 2368 Cedar Creek Grade in Frederick County. The event is being organized by county resident and gun rights activist Susan Shick, along with the Frederick County Chapter of Second Amendment Supporters. Shick said about 1,000 people are expected to attend. The event is free and open to anyone.
“It’s the largest Republican rally so far locally,” Shick said. “And it’s probably the largest stuff that’s been held since the COVID started.”
Speakers will include 29th District House of Delegates candidate Bill Wiley, Attorney General candidate Chuck Smith, Wendy Gade — wife of Republican Senate candidate Daniel Gade and Frederick County Board of Supervisors candidate Dave Stegmaier.
Shick said someone from the Aliscia Andrews campaign, very likely Andrews herself, will speak. Andrews is challenging incumbent Democrat Jennifer Wexton for the 10th District seat in the U.S House of Representatives.
A “Trump Train” before the rally will feature cars, trucks, tractor-trailers and motorcycles decorated with signs to show support for Trump. Shick estimates that 450 to 500 vehicles will be participating. The Trump Train will kick off at 11:30 a.m. in western Loudoun County before arriving at the rally at about 1 p.m.
Originally, Shick said she wasn’t sure the event could be pulled off due to difficulty finding a venue large enough. But she said Cloverdale allows 25 acres for the event. Speakers will be placed throughout the venue so people can spread out and socially distance while still be able to hear what the candidates have to say.
“Masks are optional,” Shick said. “We believe if folks want to wear a mask, sure. If they do not, that’s fine. It is outdoors.”
Shick said while the most attendees will be from Winchester-Frederick County, there also will be attendees from Clarke, Loudoun and other nearby localities.
The rally will have a food vendor, Fizzles Barbecue, as well as music, a color guard and a chaplain who will give the invocation.
“It’s going to be a good event,” Shick said. “For Republicans or conservatives, it’s a good opportunity to get their word out and what their campaigns are about to the public. We have a lot of folks and Second Amendment supporters [coming]. We have a lot of folks who are Democrats that are on the fence and who are coming to hear the candidates. We have some booths and informational tables that will be out and about from different organizations and candidates. That’s good because it’s getting more people involved. The main part I like is there’s a lot of folks who support the Second Amendment who were not voters before and didn’t get involved in politics who are now coming to this rally and actually voting this year. It’s huge.”
Another science deniers rally, This one in Frederick County. Please my intelligient neighbors in Frederick County stay far away from these science denying tRump cultists.
So many things to do in this area than go to a hatefest. Apple orchards, the fall colors are great, take a drive, soak up some nature. Outdoor brew tastings. Leave the herd to thin itself
North Dakota currently has one of the highest covid19 numbers on Earth. Mask usage there was very low until the numbers went through the roof and hospitals filled up. Fargo and Minot finally passed mask ordinances. Same in Idaho, but they still have no ordinances on masks and usage rates are very low. Natural selection for all to see.
Just a note for covid scaredy pants. Our place of work has over 450 employees, most work in close proximity to each other, only a couple of feet apart. We now have masks put for the first half of this scamdemic we didn't. they were to hard to get and unavailable. During this time we had 2 lab confirmed cases which were on the lines while being contagious, till found out and quarantined. Not one other person who was close to them and tested ever came down with covid, not even one. If even one person comes in with the regular flu, half the facility comes down with it. This says a lot!!!!
now that's science /s thanks jake from state farm /s
And we think these people don't believe in science.....Jake's got his science fair project all ready for next year
😂👏🏼
Blatant disregard for public safety at a time when Covid is increasing in this area of Virginia. No masks required- it’s a disgrace and it’s scary- check back in 2 weeks, Frederick county and see if WMC has more Covid patients and if any more schools are closing due to increased Covid numbers. This rally is a super spreader event and the fact that it’s permitted puts everyone at greater risk
please take plenty of pictures and submit them to the Star so we can all know who to further avoid or just wear the red dunce tRump cap, that has been a real helpful tool to know who our most clueless and deplorable people are.
Well said! This is blatant disregard for public safety in a time of increasing Covid numbers locally- shocking that this is permitted
One day, he will disappear. Like a miracle, he will go away. After Nov 3, we won't have to hear about that 4 year scam any more.
“Large Rally”
“Masks Optional”
So glad to hear cases are down and the Pandemic is almost over...
You are either part of the problem or part of the solution...Play stupid games, win stupid prizes...etc. etc.
Too bad we can’t make these people sign some sort of “AMA” declining their access to any COVID related healthcare so those of us that play by the rules and take this seriously get priority when it comes to care should we need it.
Wow. Look at all the anonymous commenters.
Why?
Poor Dems still hiding in their basements, while we will be celebrating America.
Funny that the bots have to come and talk about fake covid this and fake covid that since the Biden nonstrategy tanked. Barr must have decided trump wasn't worth jail time after all; same with Durham. Have a blast, "boys". Keep looking silly and Praise be!
Could this be the first disease in history to be more deadly to those who have poor critical thinking skills? Without doubt, those who take the advice of the experts seriously are less likely to be infected.
Don't yall forget to hug n kiss like all those wh folkses did last month.
Just stay away from granpa for awhile, and other humans.
Hmm, I am 73 years old, diabetic and have hypertension. I got the "flu" in March and was sick for a full day. If they would report actual deaths FROM Covid instead of deaths WITH covid, you would see that it really isn't that bad.
A coronavirus isn't the flu, no matter if you use quotations marks or not. How dim...
I wonder how much time will be devoted to talking about their new and improved healthcare plan? The one thats been in the works for over four years and was to be released in a few weeks....starting several years ago. You know, the MUCH BETTER plan that will ALWAYS cover preexisting conditions. The one millions will need to know about in the coming weeks, once the new handmaid Supreme court justice helps eliminate healthcare for over 20 million Americans before the election takes place. Looking forward to the DETAILS on that “plan”.
You notice the gloom and doom of how the dimocrats face every problem? So ACA doubled our insurance rates, too away our plans and our doctors, and we are still supposed to trust what the dims say about healthcare? So we have 160 million people on their employee healthcare that the dims want to replace with Medicaid, and the Republicans want to replace the expensive ACA plan that affects 20 million with something better and lower costs. Can the Republicans pull it off? Probably. The new pricing on drugs goes into effect Jan 1st as will pricing transparency. Does the CEO of a medical company need a salary of over a million dollars a year? Valley Health seems to think so. That is why their rates are so much higher than in West Virginia.
“And it’s probably the largest stuff that’s been held since the COVID started.” Well, there it is: Frederick County's super-spreader event. Stupid stunts like this are why we can't keep the numbers under control. All in the name of praising the Dear Leader, to whom the participants would all prostrate themselves before in the name of "owning the libtahrds" (their words, not mine).
Let's hope they have better sense than the last event did with their coal rollers violating traffic laws.
You need to turn off the news and look up all the facts and statistics on covid. This is all a scam and I have said that since it started. Libs can have "super spreaders", riots and protests but we can't have an event. No where near the size of your riots and protests. Typical lib double standards,
Jake, The idiotic Dems and their criminal-candidate Biden have been deeply affected by their continuing losses. On top of their TDS, they've had to publicly face the sad fact that Biden can't even attract a dozen onlookers. The Dem Party is done! Even when they tried bringing in their annointed-one, Obama, they couldn't get a crowd.
Lefties knew they'd never win against President Trump so they put a place-holder into the Presidential election. The Party should have just conceded to save face, but now, they're facing more and more who've left the Dem's plantation. The truth has smacked people hard, and the BLM and Antifa violence, along with the ridiculous antics of Pelosi, Schumer, and Schiff, prove the Dem Party is only for losers.
Less than a month before a Presidential election, the Dem's best-choice can't produce....Biden lives in the basement to stay away from the public eye. Pathetic! They can't even trust Biden to go a half-day in public, let alone attempt a 'campaign trail' of rallies like Trump does!
So Biden is hidin'...but shocker -- Biden had the energy to take money from the Chinese military involvements. It must really butt-hurt the idiot Dems to see so much criminal evidence coming forward in less than 2 weeks from the election.
@Whistle - "It must really butt-hurt the idiot Dems to see so much criminal evidence coming forward in less than 2 weeks from the election."
Nah, their too busy playing "1 degree of Trump" to pay attention to reality. They truly believe he is personally responsible for every "fake" Covid death. 200,000+? [rolleyes][lol] When you are armed with "settled science", are on the "right side of history", and your candidate is overflowing with integrity? Well, a certain extremist religion's got nothing on them and their vision of Secular Nirvana...
Doc, Great post!
What the media won't report is that about 40% of the COVID deaths have all taken place where the DEMOCRAT governors stupidly placed infected people in nursing homes.
The Democrat-owned propaganda-stream, formerly known as the mainstream media, refuses to alert people to the fact that 40% of the COVID deaths came from bad decisions of just 5 Democrat Governors.
Who would do something SO stupid? Democrats -- they don't understand facts, or science, and they certainly don't put them to use.
Just 5 Governors killed nearly half of the COVID victims:
Gov Cuomo (NY), Gov Whitmer (MI), Gov Newsome (CA), Gov Wolf (PA), Gov Murphy (NJ).
ShawFamily can't go a day with blaming liberals for his problems...
"facts": It's spiking. Have whatever effing event you want, wear dam mask. jfc. You are why we can't have nice things.
Please, show us your statistics, "Jake"...
Democrats and their projection. They worshipped at the feet of Barack Obama and longed to touch the hem of his garment. Democrats always seem to want to perform acts of sexual gratification upon their political idols. On the other hand, Trump supporters prostate themselves before no one. They just want him to win re-election. To keep the socialist jackals at bay.
"stupid is as stupids rally" in the middel of a pandemic... get ready Winchester hospitals and clinics..
You are saying you won't come to the rally for fear of dying of Covid? That is good news for us at the rally. Have a great time in your basement!
Your remark proves that you ignore history, or just want to change it, and are an apostle of fiction. Ask the Cuban people how that ‘socialism’ is working out for them, since 1959!
personally I would take socialism over white nationalism (the censors won't allow the german n word) anyday of the week
Then there was Rudy with his hand down his pants.....what a kook you are
@Spock - It's weird how you always focus on Repub/conservative sexual issues but never Leftist sexual issues. Weird, I tell ya...
So many choices, Doc....he's still confused.
I think he was tucking in his shirt after taking off his mike. Boy do you have a dirty mind.
you can't be that "naive", rudy is a documented pervert who works for a professed sexual predator tRump.. borat punked rudy..lol
Cheese is sliding off the crackers here, phew
There's some more of that Democrat projection. This time it's perversion.
