Robin Cooke, a retired pharmacist, is challenging incumbent Bob Wells to become the next Republican to represent the Opequon District on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
“With Mr. Wells, I call it political inertia. You get to a certain point where you kind of go along and vote the status quo and you really aren’t inspired to be proactive and do anything. So that’s really where you need more new blood,” said Cooke, who is the county GOP’s nominee.
Although he was previously elected as a Republican and has represented the Opequon District for the last decade, Wells is running this year as an independent. He is a member of the “Frederick First” political movement, which includes candidates who maintain they can better represent constituents by dispensing with partisan affiliation.
In an election year that will shake up the Board of Supervisors, four seats are up for grabs on Nov. 7 and just two incumbents are seeking reelection.
According to Cooke, her campaign has gained traction in the growing residential development known as Lake Frederick, where she resides, and in some of the surrounding communities within the Opequon District.
Wells is a longtime resident of Stephens City and part-owner of an insulation business.
Cooke says her message has resonance for residents across the county. She wants to ensure growth is wisely managed and hold developers accountable. She also would work to attract businesses — grocery stores, pharmacies, small businesses — to help support communities as they emerge, according to her website.
“I am an action-oriented type person. If I decide something needs to be done, I want to go out there and fight for it,” she said.
Recounting how one of her neighbors was recently driving and struck by a car on Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) near Lake Frederick, Cooke believes current and past supervisors have not done enough for the development’s residents.
Lake Frederick has become a focus for both Cooke and Wells. With more than 1,000 homes built and plans for around 2,000, the development — located east of Stephens City off Front Royal Pike — represents one of the county’s fastest-growing residential areas.
“Mr. Wells is always out here with the developer. The developers don’t get pushed to fulfill what they promised so things are falling through the cracks,” Cooke maintains.
Ongoing construction at Lake Frederick and population growth in the Stephens City area have spurred conversations of possible challenges related to suburban neighborhoods emerging in a once-rural part of Frederick County. Concerns include school overcrowding, heavily traveled roads and emergency response times.
Cooke argues that the recently approved funding for a new fire station in southeastern Frederick County came too late.
“The schools, the fire station, everything, it was ignored for this area,” she said.
Officials are mulling site selection for the area’s new Fire Station 22.
“That fire station has been on the master plan since 2006 as a need because of this community. In 2012 and on up until this year, it was the number one priority that was never acted upon,” Cooke said. “The fire station has been approved... but it’s three years out. They are working on the land but we don’t have it yet. So we are behind the eight-ball as far as needs.”
Cooke says she will push for a secondary access route leaving and entering Lake Frederick south of the U.S. 522/U.S. 340 intersection at Double Tollgate. There is an emergency route out of Lake Frederick on the club side of the lake but none on the northern side of the lake.
“There were supposed to be three exits out of here,” Cooke said, maintaining that she first raised some of the issues germane to Lake Frederick and Wells has since reacted to those.
As reported by The Star in July, a group led by Wells met at Lake Frederick’s emergency access entrance at the end of Hudson Hallow Road to remove the padlocks from two gates in an effort to make access easier for emergency medical services (EMS) vehicles.
The move could result in saving valuable time during a high-priority medical call to this area of Lake Frederick, Wells said. Previously, the gates had to be unlocked and opened by first responders whenever they were called to this part of the development.
Cooke alluded to Wells’ unlocking the gate as his recent “photo op.”
EMS response times to Lake Frederick have given some residents pause. Travel time from the Stephens City Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company to Lake Frederick’s entrance on Front Royal Pike is about 12 minutes. But it’s only about nine minutes to the emergency access entrance at the end of Hudson Hollow Road.
Population growth in recent years has spurred infrastructure-related challenges, including three high schools that have exceeded their capacity including Sherando High School in the Stephens City area.
According to an email from a school division official, there are currently 16 modular classrooms located behind the high school to help with overcrowding.
Cooke says she supports building a fourth county high school. “But we [need] budget transparency between the School Board. A lot times, money was taken but not used because the schools have not been kept up. A lot of the repairs did not get done,” she maintains.
Professionally, Cooke spent 40 years a pharmacist in Charlotte, North Carolina. She also spent part of her career in Alaska managing seven pharmacies and two home health sites, according to her website. In 2018, she retired and moved back to Frederick County, where she grew up. She says she is well-acquainted with the area’s needs.
“Growth requires principled leaders who are decisive, can work well with others, and are willing to push back to avoid the pitfalls of over-development,” a campaign mailer from Cooke reads.
Having lived in the suburbs of the quickly expanding Charlotte, Cooke compared what she witnessed there to what she says is playing out in Frederick County.
“I lived in a suburb of Charlotte, and the same thing: farmland was being sold off, developments were going in where we had acre-size lots. The same thing happened with bad roads, no small business, no schools, the issues which are going on here,” Cooke.
For more about Cooke’s compaign, visit https://www.robinlcookecampaign.com
