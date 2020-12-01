WINCHESTER — Rather than reflect on the outcome of the presidential race in the November election, the Frederick County Republican committee chose to focus on the victories of local candidates during a committee meeting last week.
The meeting was held virtually due to Gov. Ralph Northam’s restriction of in-person gatherings to 25 people. Committee Chairman Al Sibert noted the restrictions could create hurdles for fundraising initiatives.
“Obviously results aren’t perfect for us or what we were looking for,” Sibert said of the elections. “But we can say congratulations to two people online right now, that’s Mr. Stegmaier and Mr. Wiley.”
Del. Bill Wiley, R-Frederick County, was elected to replace Republican Chris Collins for the 29th District seat in the House of Delegates after Collins resigned the seat in June after being appointed a general district court judge. Wiley informed the committee that he has been sworn in and is in the process of learning about his role as a delegate.
David Stegmaier, who won a special election to become the Shawnee District representative on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, said he plans to use his new platform to speak against the legalization of marijuana during the board’s Dec. 9 meeting. Northam has expressed support for legalizing marijuana, which Stegmaier called an “outrage.”
Committee member Joy Dunn thanked those who volunteered during the election.
“Once again, I just want to say ‘thank you’ everyone who helped,” Dunn said. “I know the outcome was not what we wanted, but that’s OK because we had a great group, and we now have several new [committee] members.”
Many local Republican supporters of President Donald Trump refuse to believe he lost the election. Trump has made several unsubstantiated claims about widespread voter fraud and complaining that the election was “stolen” from him. His legal team has filed several lawsuits in an attempt to have thousands of ballots declared invalid. Many of the lawsuits have been tossed out by judges.
“I think the main issue we are facing right now of course is this contested election and what the outcome is going to be of these lawsuits, appeals and such,” said committee member David Sparkman during the virtual meeting.
Sparkman said the committee needs to focus on “building community” and getting to know each other better because “we are being bombarded daily with different viewpoints on what’s actually going on in elections.”
Sibert said in a phone interview after the meeting that he believes Democrat Joe Biden will be the next president, since he doesn’t see the election litigation going in Trump’s favor. But Sibert said he does not believe the election was fair and declined to say that Biden won the election.
“I would say that the current reported voting numbers show [Biden] to be the winner,” Sibert said. “But I don’t think we ever know who the winner was. Because I do think there was widespread voter fraud.”
Although Sibert said he believes there should be a peaceful transfer of power, he doesn’t think Trump should concede “because I think that’s legitimizing an illegitimate election.”
I’ve been a Republican voter my entire life and am so disappointed in the leadership of our party. To spread the false narrative of a sore looser such as Trump is beneath the party I know and support.
I’ve said multiple times that I felt the best possible outcome of the election was for trump to loose and for the Republican’s to keep the senate. Now people such as our local leaders are harming that outcome by this continued “fraud” nonsense.
Instead of trudging down this path of destruction, why don’t they take a hard look at what they need to do in order to attract new voters to the tent so they can compete in statewide races...which they will loose again if they don’t turn it around.
I haven't been a conservative voter my whole life but I, too, am disappointed by Republican leadership, albeit for exactly the opposite reason you are. To ignore the very obvious cases of fraud, regardless whether Trump ends up winning or losing (there's that crazy cultist mentality again! [lol]) only highlights the fact that you are a RHINO at best and a closet Leftist at worst...
https://spectator.org/legitimacy-of-biden-win-buried-by-objective-data/
https://pjmedia.com/election/tyler-o-neil/2020/11/30/fraud-rand-paul-raises-serious-questions-about-suspicious-data-dumps-in-swing-states-n1181098
Did Trump say a lot of mean things that he had no business saying? Yep. Does that mean he's worse that the Leftists who say nice things that we like to hear but get caught out by "hot mic" moments? Not unless you, like the Left, are incapable of going beyond the superficial...
Hear, hear. [thumbup]
Which party is corrupt and excretable? Definitely not the Left! Virtuous, upstanding, and honorable 100% fer sure!
https://spectator.org/pennsylvania-bombshell-biden-99-4-vs-trump-0-6/
[rolleyes][lol]
Shame on the cowardice of the local GOP for following in line behind their crooked president and his unsubstantiated lies. My Republican parents raised me too well to buy into this nonsense - or to still be a part of a party that has so lost their way, they are hardly patriots anymore.
The greatest FRAUD of all was Donald Trump as our President for four years.
A typically brilliant insightful analysis from a Democrat.
I don't for one second believe that Joe Biden won the election legitimately. He barely campaigned, hardly ever talked to the "press", and has done nothing worthwhile for the US in the 47 years of being a US Senator.
Precisely. And yet he was still preferable to over 6 million more people across the country than Donald J Trump. It’s as if he monumentally screwed something up. I can’t quite put my finger on it....but i bet if you do a little searching you’ll be able to uncover some kind of clue as to why the GOP faired just fine otherwise, but lost the Presidency. Because all this recounting seems to be adding to President Biden’s (say it with me....President Biden) lead.
We are a long way from great. We are not even on the path to great. Truth matters, character matters, equality matters. Science and fact are actually important. There are over 250,000 dead Americans because the nation embraced twaddle - and is have difficulty letting it go. The numbers don't lie. More people voted for Biden to bring dignity back to our government and to get back to being a world leader - not an embarrassment. It is time for the nation to return to adult behavior.
Biden is an embarrassment. He's an old fool who never had a real job, making himself and his family rich by being a dirty politician.
Is that the same "science" that says there are 57 genders? Just asking. And please, tell the audience how to stop a virus. Even the Euros, who were so much "smarter" than Mean Orange Man, and listened to "science" are locked back down......again. But since both you and joe biden apparently know some "science" that stops a virus, please let the world know
I'm sorry, but there is no way..........NO WAY a dottering old man who can barely put together two sentences and hid in his basement got more votes then obama. Down ticket Republicans EVERYWHERE gained seats, even in California, where it appears people are finally tired of the liberal BS, but they're trying to say Trump lost. Bullch!t
@Mr Incredible - What?! You dare question?! With rational thoughts?! What is WRONG WITH YOU???!!!
There is only tampering/meddling when the Left doesn't get their way, don'tchaknow? Since Biden "won", this was clearly the MOST secure election in the history of the world! [rolleyes][rolleyes][rolleyes]
Georgia socialist have already collected over 900,000 Mail-in ballots for the January runoff! This is the biggest fraud in US history and it will destroy our Republic! Wake up America!
There was fraud, in this rigged election. Just wait another 2 or 5 weeks and ALL the proof will come out! Well, maybe wait 6 weeks, and it will come out, WITH diaper dons health care plan.
The reality that we are being told by the media is at complete odds with what we are seeing with our own two eyes. And when we question the false reality that we are being presented, or we claim that what we see is that actual reality, we are vilified as racist or bigots or just plain crazy. We are being gaslighted.
Trump won. Trump won more votes than in 2016. Trump won more counties than in 2016. Trump received more votes than Hillary Clinton did in 2016. Trump was winning at 10:00 PM and then, at 4:00 AM, they "found" 100s of thousands of votes for Joe Biden. Trump got more votes than anyone in American history....except for Joe Biden. Anyone that believes Joe Biden won honestly is a fool.
FYI ... President Trump has prepared for this voter fraud ... please read his Executive Order issued on September 12, 2018.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-imposing-certain-sanctions-event-foreign-interference-united-states-election/
There was no fraud. The election is legitimate. Trump is just a poor loser. HE has damaged America. His supporters just enable him and his harm.
There's plenty of fraud, the media just isn't reporting it. Most people call it "Lies by omission", and you appear to be falling for it. Behold: CYBER WARFARE OFFICER: DEMOCRATIC PARTY ADDED 35,000 FRAUD VOTES IN PIMA COUNTY
ARIZONA INJECTED VOTES FASTER THAN SCANNERS CAN PROCESS BALLOTS
COVERUP: Georgia election server wiped after suit filed
Sen. Paul Suggests Statistical ‘Fraud’ in States Where Trump Lost
Turn off CNN
November 23, 2020
It's in the Code: Hanky-Panky in Virginia's Votes
By Nick Chase
https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2020/11/its_in_the_code_hankypanky_in_virginias_votes.html
Sidney Powell is coming to VA.
November 23, 2020
It's in the Code: Hanky-Panky in Virginia's Votes
By Nick Chase
