WINCHESTER — J. Douglas McCarthy, the Gainesboro District representative on the Board of Supervisors, told the Frederick County Republican Committee this week that when it comes to the Nov. 5 election, “the fate of the Commonwealth is in the balance.”
McCarthy’s statements were made at a committee meeting held Tuesday night at the county’s Public Safety Building. More than 30 committee members attended the meeting to strategize how they could get Republicans to turn out to the polls on Election Day.
“It’s not going to be the same Virginia we’ve known all of our lives,” McCarthy said of a possible Democratic takeover of the House of Delegates and state Senate. “It’s going to be drastically changed.”
All 100 seats in the House of Delegates and all 40 seats in the state Senate are up for election on Nov. 5.
McCarthy, who is being challenged by Democratic candidate Heidi David-Young, called the Gainesboro District “a Republican stronghold.” He said he’s had volunteers putting out clusters of signs for all the area’s Republican candidates, “which has been an amazing accomplishment and it’s really scaring the heck out of the Democrats.”
Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, said his campaign for the 29th District seat is going well, and that he has been busy going door-to-door, calling voters and sending them mail. He is being challenged by Democratic candidate Irina Khanin.
Collins said this year’s election is likely to have low turnout and that many county residents may not be informed about the candidates. He told the committee members to be out at polling places handing out sample ballots.
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr., who is running for another four-year-term, said he could use help putting out signs at the different precincts. Back Creek District candidate Shawn Graber, who is being challenged by Democratic candidate Steve Jennings, said his campaign has gone to 2,000 doors. Like McCarthy, Graber said he has seen “hysteria” from Democrats about clusters of Republican signs going up.
Allen Sibert, who is running against Independent Lenny Millholland for Frederick County Sheriff, encouraged the committee lto write letters to the editor in the newspaper and “support your Republican ticket.”
Back Creek School Board candidate Jimmy Smith told the committee he is humbled with the response he has gotten to his campaign, and said “it proves to me every day I’m doing the right thing.”
Republican Committee Chairman Tim Stowe said there is strong support for President Donald Trump around the country, but many people are unwilling to come out and say it publicly because they don’t want to get ostracized.
“We conservatives are on a roll,” said School Board at-large candidate Dave Stegmaier. “We are reaching our peak at the right time.”
