WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Republican Committee will hold a firehouse primary today to choose its candidate for the Shawnee District seat on the county’s Board of Supervisors.
Voting will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Millwood Station Banquet Hall at 252 Costello Drive.
Candidates vying for the Republican nomination are firefighter J. Kermit Gaither, Shenandoah University accountant Elaine Holliday and retired congressional staffer David Stegmaier. The winner will face Democratic candidate Richard Kennedy in a Nov. 3 special election. Kennedy is interim CEO of Blue Ridge Hospice and former CEO of Top of Virginia Regional Chamber in Winchester.
Only registered voters living in the Shawnee District will be eligible to vote in the firehouse primary. Participation is not limited to committee members, but the committee will require those who cast ballots to sign a pledge to support the Republican candidate on Election Day.
The Shawnee District is currently represented on an interim basis by Gene Fisher, who was appointed by the Board of Supervisors in December to fill a vacancy created when Shannon Trout stepped down in November because she was moving out of the area. The winner of the Nov. 3 election will serve the remainder of Trout’s four-year term, which expires on Dec. 31, 2021.
