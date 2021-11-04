WINCHESTER — Republicans won every race in the Frederick County Board of Supervisors elections.
Republican Josh Ludwig, a 58-year-old aerospace engineer and political newcomer, won a three-way race in the Shawnee District against independent Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Warren Gosnell and Democrat Richard Kennedy.
Ludwig received 2,765 votes (52.42%), Kennedy 1,427 votes (27.05%) and Gosnell 1,078 votes (20.44%).
Ludwig said he was “very happy and very thankful.” He campaigned predominantly on public transparency and having a small, effective government.
“I want to make sure our county’s budgets and plans are all transparent so everyone can see the process by which decisions are made and where every tax dollar is going,” Ludwig said.
He believes the key to his success was “the community involvement.”
“I was really just a vessel for people who wanted to see some changes in this county,” Ludwig said. “And they came out and supported me hugely, not just in the vote but every weekend knocking doors through the primary, through the summer, and through the fall.”
He thanked everyone who supported him, including his wife, Rani “who ran my campaign and did a fantastic job.”
Gosnell said he believes the Republican turnout for the governor’s race played a factor in the local elections. He said the party “came out strong,” and most Republicans voted along party lines.
While he is disappointed he didn’t win, Gosnell said he has had good conversations with Ludwig and Kennedy.
“We all share ideas and thoughts, so I’m hopeful that the outcome that people have chosen is going to be one that works well for the community,” Gosnell said “I’m definitely pleased with the change we will see in Richmond. Hearing the newly elected governor talk about community and children and first responders right out of the gate makes me more hopeful for us as a Commonwealth. Hopefully, that will trickle down to Frederick County here at home.”
Kennedy said as a Democrat in a conservative county, he knew he was “fighting an uphill battle” and that he wanted to improve Democratic messaging in the region. Still, he said he congratulates both Gosnell and Ludwig for running “fair” campaigns.
“I will say that I believe the election, as far as I can see, was fair,” Kennedy said. “I don’t have any dispute with what the results came out as. I didn’t see any irregularities.”
Of the 5,284 people who voted in the Stonewall District, 3,134 (59.31%) voted for incumbent Republican Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter and 2,136 (40.42%) for independent challenger Theo Theologis.
“I just want to say my heartfelt thank you to those who stepped up and supported me during this campaign,” McCann-Slaughter said. “It has been an honor to serve the citizens of the Stonewall District and I look forward to continuing to do so.”
McCann-Slaughter, 63, has represented the Stonewall District since 2016. She campaigned on “providing responsible stewardship” of county funds, supporting first responders, long-range planning, protecting rural heritage and attracting quality businesses that will invest in the community.
Her opponent campaigned on addressing traffic issues, understaffed first responders and “unruly” growth.
“I would like to congratulate Ms. McCann-Slaughter on her re-election and for running a clean campaign,” Theologis said. “The election results indicate that there is a large number of Stonewall residents that agree with the issues I raised during my campaign and I am hoping that over the next 4 years, we can work towards addressing those issues.”
Republican Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn, 72, defeated independent School Board member Shontya’ Washington with 2,585 votes (53.23%) to Washington’s 2,265 (46.64%).
Dunn has represented the Red Bud District since 2015. He campaigned on addressing population growth and proposing a plan to manage growth by having the capital costs of development borne by those moving into the county. His platform also included budget transparency and low taxes.
“A lot of people helped us,” Dunn said of his campaign. “My wife helped big time. I really appreciate her support and I want to thank God for a good victory.”
Washington could not be reached for comment.
