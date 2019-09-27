WINCHESTER — A proposed amendment to Frederick County’s Comprehensive Plan is dead.
Board of Supervisors members said during a joint meeting with the Planning Commission on Wednesday that they were not interested in advancing a proposal from John Light, who sought to add 181.56 acres he owns in northeastern Frederick County to the county’s Sewer Water Service Area, which establishes boundaries for water and sewer service. The proposal also sought to designate the land for industrial use. It is designated for warehousing.
At previous meetings, county officials expressed concerns about the impact the proposed changes would have on neighbors.
During discussions about the request in August, the Comprehensive Plans and Programs Committee suggested the supervisors and Planning Commission do an in-depth study of the county’s northeastern area so that future industrial development is accommodated in a responsible manner. At the conclusion of the study, the county’s Northeast Land Use Plan — a document designed to guide development in the Clear Brook and Stephenson areas — would be updated. The plan hasn’t had any major updates in almost a decade.
Though several supervisors agreed that an in-depth study and revision of the Northeast Land Use Plan should happen, they think it’s the wrong time to begin the process and suggested that early next year might be better.
Supervisor J. Douglas McCarthy said he wants the two bodies to determine the scope of such a study and what data is being sought before one is undertaken.
The supervisors and Planning Commission did express an interest in having a retreat in February to discuss, among other topics, accommodating future growth in the county and reviewing conditional-use permit criteria.
No date was set for the retreat.
