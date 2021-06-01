WINCHESTER — With a roar even louder than the nonstop drone of a million cicadas, Winchester Rescue Mission's second Rescue Ride pulled out of town Monday afternoon with an escort from the Winchester Sheriff's Office.
About 200 people turned out to wish the riders well on their mission to increase awareness about homelessness and its causes.
Following a moment of silence to honor American veterans who gave their lives to defend freedom, two dozen riders pulled out of Mission Auto Repair at noon on Memorial Day. Only eight of them, ride organizer and Winchester Rescue Mission Executive Director Brandan Thomas said, plan to complete the entire 11-day journey.
"We're going to Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, West Virginia — all within Appalachia — to raise awareness for homelessness and some of its root causes, like mental health," Thomas said. "I've said multiple times, mental illness is one of the root causes and if we don't really focus on fixing it, we'll never end homelessness."
This Rescue Ride is the long-delayed sequel to the first, a two-week cross-country adventure staged in September and October 2019 that started in Winchester and ended two weeks later in Los Angeles. Thomas said the COVID-19 pandemic made it too dangerous to hold the second ride until now, and is still making it unfeasible to journey thousands of miles. That's why Rescue Ride II is a more scaled-back affair that will remain in the eastern United States.
Along the route, riders will be visiting a dozen homeless shelters to see how each operates and to share messages of hope with the residents.
Unlike the first Rescue Ride, which included stops at 15 homeless shelters in 10 states, participants will not be sleeping in the facilities they visit. Homelessness is so pervasive in the communities along this year's route, Winchester Rescue Mission Development Director Vicki Culbreth said, there simply isn't enough room in the shelters to accommodate additional people.
"The demand for shelter right now is so high, every shelter we're visiting is over capacity," Culbreth said. "They're facing what we're facing here [at Winchester Rescue Mission]. We don't have enough space for everyone who needs us."
Culbreth said each of the eight riders who plan to complete the entire journey raised at least $1,500 to cover their own lodging expenses, so they'll be staying in hotels each night. Because they won't be sleeping in homeless shelters, that cleared the way for Thomas' wife and young children to join him on the 11-day journey.
"His kids are traveling in the chase vehicle so it's kind of a family affair," Culbreath said. "His son Xander, his youngest, is actually shooting all of our video. He's 10."
Mission Auto Repair was a logical starting point for the second Rescue Ride. The newly opened business at 2409 Valley Ave. exists to support the Winchester Rescue Mission and the men and women who stay there.
"It's financial support, the support of their fleet of vehicles and a mentorship program for those who have experienced homelessness and are ready to go out and find employment," owner Bradley W. Hindman said about his garage's business model.
Hindman said customers who bring their vehicles to him for service will be providing job-training opportunities for homeless people and helping less-fortunate individuals and families in the Winchester area.
"For each service, we'll provide something for the mission, whether it be a meal or a box of food for a family or a night's stay," he said.
With the expectation that COVID-19 will not be an ever-present threat next year, Thomas said he already has a destination in mind for Rescue Ride III.
"Next year we want to go to Seattle," he said.
Anyone who wants to join him, Thomas added, is welcome to ride along.
To learn more about the Rescue Ride and the nonprofit Winchester Rescue Mission's work to shelter, feed and support homeless men and women in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, visit winrescue.org.
