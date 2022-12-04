WINCHESTER — Deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office on Friday rescued an 1,800-pound draft horse that fell into a swimming pool north of Winchester.
A media release from the Sheriff's Office states the mare managed to knock over the top rail of a fence surrounding the pool on Green Springs Road, jump the barrier and walk onto the nylon pool cover. The cover collapsed under the animal's weight, causing the horse to fall into the 9-foot end of the pool. Her head and part of her body remained above the water, but she couldn't escape because the pool cover encircled her body.
From the sides of the pool, Frederick County Deputy Trey Cram, ACO Deputy Christine Tasker and Sgt. Jason Hawse cut the pool cover away from the horse.
"Deputies were ready to go in the water if needed to make sure the horse stayed above water," Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland said in the release.
Once the animal was clear of the cover and haltered, she was led to the shallow end of the pool and was able to stand and catch her breath, the release states. Deputies then guided the horse up the pool's stairs and into the yard.
A veterinarian was called and advised the mare's owners to dry the animal, feed her hay and keep her moving. One of the owners, Tonya Quental, posted on the Frederick County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page on Saturday that the horse is "a tough girl" and was doing well.
"Thank you guys so much," Quental wrote. "We are so grateful for what you guys do and very blessed that you were here to help us. We will never forget your kindness."
"You just never know what type of calls we respond to every day. This is one for the books," Millholland said in the media release. "We are happy that it was witnessed and we could respond to assist."
