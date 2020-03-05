WINCHESTER — The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives at Handley Regional Library will help those interested in researching their family histories this weekend.
This is the 10th year for the Shenandoah Valley Heritage Day, which takes place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV).
A free event, Heritage Day will include two expert-led lectures, door prizes from Ancestry.com, and information tables hosted by 10 historical societies and research organizations.
The day’s activities are suitable for beginning researchers and experienced genealogists.
In celebration of Women’s History Month and the centennial of women’s suffrage, the free lectures will focus on researching females in the family tree and preserving textiles historically made by women.
At 10:30 a.m., author and Library of Virginia Exhibitions Coordinator Barbara Batson will present “Where are the Women?” and discuss the challenges and opportunities tracing women’s history.
At noon, MSV Curator of Collections Nick Powers and MSV Registrar and Collections Manager Lauren Fleming will talk about preserving and protecting textiles, such as quilts and samplers, and will provide insight into identifying and dating quilts. Both lectures will take place in the museum’s Reception Hall.
Those interested in attending the lectures are encouraged to arrive early as seating is limited and tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets will be available at the MSV Visitor Information Desk beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Heritage Day information table hosts include: the Augusta County Historical Society, the Clarke County Historical Association, the Stewart Bell Jr. Archives; the Josephine School Community Museum; the Newtown History Center of the Stone House Foundation; the Shenandoah County Historical Society; The Heritage Museum/Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Historical Society; the Thomas Balch Library; the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution (Colonel James Wood II Chapter); and the Winchester VA Family History Center.
Heritage Day attendees may enter a free drawing to win prizes from the genealogy website Ancestry. Prizes include an annual membership to Ancestry; a subscription to www.Fold3.com, which allows people to search military family history; a one-year subscription to www.newspapers.com; and an Ancestry DNA kit.
All Heritage Day presentations are free and admission is not required to visit the information tables or enter the day’s drawing for prizes.
Admission to the MSV galleries and exhibitions —which open at 11 a.m. — is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and youth (age 13–18). Gallery admission is free to MSV Members and youth ages 12 and under.
A regional cultural center, the MSV is located at 901 Amherst St. in Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.