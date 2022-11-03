Authorities are trying to determine what caused a residential fire on Wednesday morning in Frederick County.
The blaze occurred in the 100 block of Zion Church Road.
According to a news release from the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department, multiple structures were on fire and one had partially collapsed when firefighters arrived on the scene at 4:37 a.m. The fire was reported to authorities at 4:26 a.m.
"The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and a two-story single family dwelling," the release stated. "A definitive cause is still under investigation."
One person was at home when the fire broke out, but no injuries were reported. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the occupant.
"After ensuring all occupants were accounted for, crews immediately established an exposure protection plane to prevent the fire from spreading to any of the additional structures on the property and then deployed several fire hoses to extinguish the fire," the release stated.
A tanker shuttle was used to haul water from a fire hydrant approximately 4 miles away.
The fire was extinguished at 8:30 a.m., with the last unit clearing the scene at 11:41 a.m.
The home did not have smoke alarms, according to the release.
An estimated $35,000 in damage was caused by the fire.
Stephens City Fire and Rescue, Middletown Fire and Rescue, Millwood Station Fire and Rescue, Clear Brook Fire and Rescue, Gainesboro Fire and Rescue, Battalion 10, Enders Fire and Rescue, North Warren Fire and Rescue, Linden Fire Department, Front Royal Fire and Rescue and Fortsmouth Fire Department responded to the scene.
