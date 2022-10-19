Frederick County officials hosted the first of two public meetings Tuesday night as they continue the process of updating the county's Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP).
The meeting at Jordan Springs Elementary drew about 115 people. Officials shared information about the process that yielded the current NELUP draft, which is an early version of a land-use map that is meant to guide future development in the Clearbrook and Stephenson areas.
The process of updating the plan is about midway through. It was last updated in 2010.
Tuesday night's meeting wasn't a public hearing. But officials who attended, such as Frederick County Planning Commission Chairman John Jewell and Stonewall District Board of Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter, encouraged residents to direct concerns and recommendations to county officials.
"While we won't be having a public hearing tonight, there will be opportunities throughout this process at the planning commission level and at the board of supervisors to make your voice heard," McCann-Slaughter said. "The greatest opportunity you have now is to fill out the surveys and speak to these representatives this evening and let them know your thoughts."
Frederick County Planning Director Wyatt Pearson and the updated plan would be used as a legal basis for denying or allowing development as a part of the county's broader comprehensive land-use plan.
The most significant change the NELUP draft contemplates — as well as the one most frequently discussed among residents — is the expansion of areas designated for extractive mining east of Interstate 81, which would increase by 566 acres, from 948 acres to 1,514.92 acres. The land would not be rezoned, but it would give those properties a more favorable chance of approval for extractive mining.
Pearson said public input at this point is being sought through surveys.
"We have received a lot of feedback up to this point. I would note that some of it has been primarily negative," Pearson said. "And it's important for us to know what you want as well as what you don't want."
Tuesday night's meeting spanned about 20 minutes and concluded with attendees completing a five-question survey card. The survey is also available on the county's website at www.fcva.us.
Brenda Fristoe, who lives in northeastern Frederick County, was handing out copies of the draft plan on Tuesday night that show the areas where there could potentially be more mining. Text she added to the map said, "Say no to 566 more acres of mining," with an arrow pointed to the new extractive mining areas.
While she commended the planning director and his staff on the meeting and their willingness to invite more public input, she opposes the current plan.
Fristoe said she and her husband, who live on Cedar Hill Road, had to switch their sleeping area because of the lights, blasting and noise at night coming from the mines owned by Carmeuse Lime and Stone.
The Belgium-based mining company has local limestone mining and processing operations in Clearbrook in northeastern Frederick County, Middletown in southern Frederick County and Strasburg in Shenandoah County. In a 2019 article in The Winchester Star, company officials said that while the Stasburg operation is winding down, Carmeuse plans to mine in the Clearbrook area for years to come.
From December 2021 until March, Fristoe was a part of the citizen's group that first worked on the updated NELUP draft. She said when the document left that group, 566 acres were not designated for expanded extractive mining uses.
She said the expanded mining was added when the draft was adjusted by the Comprehensive Plans and Program Committee, with no input from the citizen's group.
The 566 acres emerged after a request was made by Carmeuse Lime and Stone at the July 11 meeting of Comprehensive Plans and Program Committee. That committee is comprised of members appointed by the county Planning Commission, and they made adjustments to the plan the citizen's group generated.
Carmeuse representatives requested amendments to the future land-use map so it would set aside additional land for extractive mining.The document was next forwarded to the Planning Commission, which approved the draft to be released to the public, seeking citizen comment.
Fristoe said she believes a data center would be a better use of that land, adding she only spoke to one person who attended the meeting at Jordan Springs Elementary in favor of more mining.
"It's very important that this does not get out of a draft. Once this becomes a land-use plan, our leverage and ability to challenge goes way down," Fristoe said.
The concerns expressed by residents who live near quarry operations include heavy truck use on roads surrounding mines, errant fly rock, loud blasts, cracks in their water wells, light pollution and noise pollution. A mountain of quarry debris visible from Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) is characterized by some residents as an eyesore.
Carmeuse Lime and Stone has held public meetings in the past to address the concerns of residents.
Water reserves held in Carmeuse quarries have been used to supply Frederick County residents with water. In June of 2020, Carmeuse and Frederick Water, which supplies water and sewer service to about 17,000 customers, entered into an agreement that allows Frederick Water to withdraw as much water as needed from the quarries, helping to address the county's water needs as it experiences residential and commercial growth.
The public's concerns about the NELUP draft are not limited to the prospect of more open pit mining. Of importance to others are the county's overburdened roads and how to best alleviate traffic issues.
Pearson told the crowd that the plan is a continuously evolving document, one that is market-driven.
The next public meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m Oct. 25 at Stonewall Elementary School, 3156 Martinsburg Pike.
For more on the NELUP update and to see maps, go to https://www.fcva.us/departments/planning-development/northeast-frederick-land-use-plan-update.
