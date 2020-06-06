WINCHESTER — A prayer walk was initiated by local pastors in Winchester and Frederick County Friday morning prior to the scheduled march of “I can’t Breathe.” Announced the day before, 28 people showed up to pray and walk the protest route.
Nine pastors from six churches were represented plus members of the event, chamber of commerce officials and local business owners and employees. Attenders were instructed to pray, “May His kingdom come, may His will be done on Earth as it is in heaven.”
“There was said to be a very unifying and peaceful spirit as we gathered, walked, prayed and disbursed,” Bobby Alger, lead pastor at Crossroads Community Church, said.
(1) comment
Didn’t we declare ourselves free of Kings in 1776? We the People, do not want to be part of a Kingdom. We must be our own saviors. Voting is stronger and certainly more effective than praying. Be Not waiting for any Kingdom come.
