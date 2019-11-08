STEPHENS CITY — Town Council will hold a forum on Dec. 3 so residents can offer input on what they want in the town's next police chief.
The forum will be held at 7 p.m. in the Town Office at 1033 Locust St.
Former Stephens City Police Chief Charles Bockey retired on Aug. 30, and the town has not hired a successor.
At Tuesday night's Town Council meeting, Town Manager Mike Majher said the forum was recommended by the town's Public Safety Committee. Council Member Joseph Hollis said he did not remember such events being held in the past. Neither did longtime council member Linden Fravel.
Vice Mayor Jason Nauman said these types of forums are becoming increasingly common for high-level public positions. The council decided to schedule the forum during the public comment period of its regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 3.
Majher told The Star the town has received six applications so far and dozens of calls from people interested in the position. The application deadline is Dec. 1. Relevant law enforcement experience is a requirement.
He said the town hopes to hire a chief early next year.
The town’s police department currently consists of interim police chief Steve Hawkins, officers Tyler Payne and Bill Copp, and administrative assistant Evelyn Partlow.
Bockey was earning $70,000 annually when he retired.
Also at the meeting, council:
Voted unanimously to amend a town code ordinance so that council can change meeting dates and times if scheduling conflicts arise. Sec. 2-36 of the code previously said council must hold meetings on the first Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. No one spoke at a public hearing on the amendment change.
Attending the meeting at the Town Office were Mayor Mike Diaz, Vice Mayor Jason Nauman, and council members Linden Fravel, Steven Happek, Joseph Hollis, Regina Swygert-Smith and Ron Bowers.
