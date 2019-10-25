WINCHESTER — Three residents from the Lynnehaven neighborhood urged the Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night to fund additional security measures at Greenwood Mill Elementary School.
Safety concerns have arisen following recent reports of gunfire along Woodrow Road, which is next to the school playground.
“Right now we only have three lamp posts that cover the region where the incidents have taken place,” Red Bud District resident Jeannette Neal told the supervisors. “And if you drive by our school at any time at night and look at those three lights, there are so many pockets of darkness where things are taking place. And that’s why drugs are being dealt in the area. We are finding condoms. We are finding needles on our playground. We have to treat this as a community center and not just a school, and we really need your help.”
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating shots being fired just before 8 p.m. Oct. 13 in the 400 block of Woodrow Road, where deputies found a bullet casing from a .40-caliber gun.
In the early morning hours of Sept. 3, deputies responded to Woodrow Road for reports of shots fired. A 21-year-old Bunker Hill, W.Va., man has been arrested in that incident for discharging a firearm. No one was hurt in either incident.
Neal said the criminal activity is a danger to the schoolchildren and others who use the playground for soccer and football games, birthday parties and other activities. She said the Sheriff’s Office is patrolling the area more frequently, but “we need more than that.”
At a recent Frederick County School Board meeting, neighborhood residents expressed concern about a need for more lighting and security cameras in the playground area.
One woman from the Lynnehaven neighborhood told the supervisors that her husband and three sons were playing on the school’s playground just 22 minutes before the Oct. 13 gunfire.
“To have this kind of incident happen is frightening,” the woman said. “We are scared for our kids. We are scared for our neighbors.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. said the board needs more information from the school division’s Building and Ground Committee and the county Parks and Recreation Department, which does grounds maintenance, before it makes a decision on how to address the problem.
“This is really a shame,” DeHaven said. “[Greenwood Mill Elementary] is the closest we have ever come to being able to actually have a neighborhood school. A real neighborhood school. I’m very, very concerned about that.”
Red Bud District Supervisor Blaine Dunn said he heard the gunfire on Oct. 13 and told the residents to report any suspicious activity around the school to law enforcement.
