WINCHESTER — During the public comment portion of Tuesday night’s Frederick County School Board meeting, several people offered opinions and suggestions about the fiscal 2021 budget.
The budget process is just getting underway. Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine is slated to present his budget proposal at the Feb. 18 board meeting. A public hearing is scheduled for March 3, followed by a joint meeting of the School Board and the Board of Supervisors on March 17. The School Board is expected to vote on the plan at its April 21 meeting.
George Hughes, who lives in the Gainesboro District, said he’s concerned about “the lack of real planning” for the schools. He described the division’s efforts to build new schools on poorly researched sites as “wild daydreams.”
Last month, the School Board approved its Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) for 2021-2025. The No. 1 priority is building a fourth high school for an estimated $99.6 million.
Frederick County currently has 18 schools. It is in the process of building its 19th school, Jordan Springs Elementary, which will open next fall. The price tag is $27 million. It also is replacing the 50-year-old R.E. Aylor Middle School for $48.5 million. The new Aylor is scheduled to open for the 2021-22 school year.
“Everything I look at doesn’t make a lick of sense to me,” Hughes said. “Right now, it costs me almost 20% of my disposable income to live in Frederick County and at the rate you go it’s going to be 100% before long.”
Shawn Graber, who was elected in November to fill the Back Creek District seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors, also voiced his concerns about the division’s budget.
Graber requested that each school have a yearly maintenance plan. He added that he was happy to see renovations to James Wood and Sherando high schools included in the latest CIP.
“It is a shame, aggravation and a sheer frustration and a madness to me to see that we spent nearly $10 million for a fourth high school and it’s nowhere close to being approved,” he said. “It is a waste of taxpayer dollars.”
According to the school division’s website, about $8,075,000 has been spent on designs and land for the fourth high school. An 83-acre site near Byrd Middle School off Front Royal Pike (U.S. 522) was purchased in 2013 for $2.075 million.
“That’s money saved” Frederick School Board Chair John Lamanna told The Star after the meeting. “We know eventually the fourth high is going to be built.”
Carey Crouch, the mother of a special-needs student, said her main request of the board is to focus on more funding for special education staff in the FY21 budget.
“These teachers can be sometimes the only consistency these kids have and they need structure and when you don’t have the staff, it makes it twice as hard for parents to fight for our kids just to live in the everyday world,” she told the board.
She added that she thinks the school division is doing a great job on special education.
“Keep it up, but you got to do more, please,” Crouch said.
Sherando senior Christian Naylor requested another band teacher for the high school because the number of band students continues to increase. The high school has only one band teacher right now. During his four years in band, the number of band students has gone from about 80 his freshman year to about 130 this year. Next year, 160 students are projected.
In other business:
The board unanimously approved an update to community relations policies on political activities. The policies clarify that while employees are encouraged to express and get involved in political activities, the school division’s name cannot be used in affiliation. School employees also are not permitted to distribute or display partisan political materials on school property.
The only day school property can be used for the production or display of political materials is on Election Day, if the school property serves as a polling place. Distributing political materials is prohibited during public events held inside of school facilities and event venues. However, distribution of political materials is allowed outside of the school-owned buildings and venues.
Those running for a political office may volunteer at school events but will not be allowed during the event to engage in any activities that could be considered political campaigning. This prohibits volunteers from wearing any clothing, buttons or attire expressing support for a political campaign or office. Schools may not distribute any materials nor make any announcements that could be construed as support for a candidate or political organization.
Attending Tuesday night’s School Board business meeting were School Board Chair John Lamanna, Vice Chair Jay Foreman and members Kali Klubertanz, Michael Lake, Seth Thatcher, Shontyá Washington and Frank Wright. Superintendent David Sovine also was in attendance.
