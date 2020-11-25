WINCHESTER — Each year, Aaron and Jennifer Largent add new pieces to their “Christmas House” — brighter lights or a new waving inflatable or a little extra happiness around their garage-turned-toy shop.
This year, the Largents said they had a feeling folks would be looking for a little extra holiday cheer. So, they started decorating early.
“We’ve always wanted to do it earlier, but COVID and all the sadness gave us the perfect excuse,” Aaron Largent said.
The couple is not alone this holiday season, as many area residents have put up their decorations earlier in hopes of bringing some smiles.
The Largents’ home in Snowden Bridge in Frederick County attracts over 100 kids and their families each year. They can see the holiday decorations and then visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. It started out a few years ago with a few simple decorations and a bench for Santa, but it grows every year, Aaron said.
“For me and my wife it brings togetherness and the lights gives the house the warmth of the season,” Aaron said. “When parents tell us their kids make them come every night it makes all the hard work worthwhile.”
Those interested in checking out the Largents’ “Christmas House” can find it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thechrismasthousesnowdenbridge.
Decorating for the holidays is typically seen as a post-Thanksgiving tradition.
But this year is different, area residents say.
More folks are working from home, many school-age children are learning from home, and the general perception of 2020 is that “things haven’t exactly gone our way this year,” as one local resident put it.
So, for some, the solution is simple — put up Christmas decorations early.
Winchester resident Megan Marcy said she’s been struggling with depression and that this year “has been draining.”
At the urging of her three children, she has already put up two Christmas trees.
“It’s nice to see some trees up and pretty lights; it really helps lift my spirits,” she said. “And I love seeing the kids happy. We’ve never had two trees before, so it was super special for us this year.”
Kamden, Skylee and Madelynn took plenty of time posing for wide-smiling photos with the decorations, Marcy said.
“They were so excited,” Marcy said. “That picture I got of them in front of the tree is really special. I love true smiles, not the say-cheese smiles.”
Diana Nicholson, a Strasburg resident, said the early decorating has helped morale around her house tremendously, especially for her daughter, who has an incurable kidney disease and a compromised immune system.
Nicholson is her daughter’s caretaker, but she said she doesn’t make a lot of money. She was babysitting prior to COVID, but when the pandemic hit, she stopped going around others to keep her daughter safe.
She said things have been stressful this year, so her daughter wanted to put up the tree and do “some early decorating,” she said.
Local resident Delcenia Carter has already put up her Christmas decorations for the same reason.
“With all the uncertainty and sadness in the world right now, I needed to do something that makes me happy and feels good,” Carter said. “Seeing the Christmas tree reminds me of family, love and unity. It gives me a sense of peace and security.”
Winchester resident Bob King agrees.
“I’m just tired of all the COVID fatigue, civil unrest and wanted to see something positive, beautiful, happy for a change,” he said. “I’m normally a strict, not-until-after-Thanksgiving guy, but things have changed.”
Stephenson resident Leigh Van Atten Darr said her family started decorating for Christmas right after Halloween this year.
“Finding joy,” she said explained as the reason why. “Thanksgiving was always with my family (who are not local). I haven’t seen them since last Thanksgiving and won’t this year so it will be hard — we usually see them four to six times per year. We are thankful for so much, but Christmas brings a different kind of happiness. We’re all getting behind it, even my husband, who can be a little Grinchy.”
While the traditions of decorating are shifting a little this year, Donald Finley Jr.’s family has always decorated early. And he’s not letting a pandemic stop that tradition.
“Growing up as a kid I remember how special my parents made Christmas for me and my sister. They did very traditional things every year that I became accustomed to and I wanted to always give our kids that same special Christmas and memories the way I still have them from my childhood,” Finley, a Winchester resident, said. “Also the kids started looking forward to the decorations going up on Nov. 1 a few years ago and every year since they talk about how they can’t wait for Nov. 1 to come to put them up. We also listen to Christmas music in October. We are as Christmas as they come.”
For others, the holiday season is the perfect time to start new traditions.
Ashley Miller, who serves as communications director for the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, set out to bring some holiday cheer to others by sending Christmas cards all over the world.
Miller started the project last year, but joined a Facebook group this year to join others in their efforts. She’s sent over 150 cards this season and has received about 50 in return from places like France, Russia, the United Kingdom, Africa and across the United States.
“I wanted to spread as much Christmas cheer as early as possible,” Miller said. “I haven’t opened any of them yet. That’ll be in December.”
Winchester resident Mickey Mindy Jerrell said she’d be interested in helping start some community contests for decorations to brighten up the season a bit more. That, in itself, is a Christmas miracle because she said she has never been a big fan of Christmas.
She’s hoping this year will be different for folks who have previously felt the same way.
“This year I feel so different. I can’t wait for Christmas. I can’t wait to ride around and look at lights and listen to Christmas music. Anyone who knows me knows I hate Christmas music before December,” Jerrell said. “This sucky year has done a toll on everything inside me, and I just need the true meaning of Christmas this year. And I feel like for the first time in a long time Christmas isn’t going to be about money and be about family and the birth of Jesus Christ.”
