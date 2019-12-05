STEPHENS CITY — About 15 residents told Stephens City Town Council on Tuesday night that they endorse Officer Bill Copp to become the town’s next police chief.
Their comments were made during a forum where residents could tell town officials what they want in the new chief. Stephens City is seeking a successor for former Police Chief Charles Bockey, who retired on Aug. 30.
The town’s police department currently consists of interim Police Chief Steve Hawkins, officers Tyler Payne and Bill Copp, and administrative assistant Evelyn Partlow. Bockey was earning $70,000 annually when he retired.
“We need someone who knows the community,” said Belinda Double, who is Copp’s neighbor. “You see him at every event. You see him walking on our street, stopping and talking to all of our neighbors. He’s not nosy or into your business, but he knows everything that’s going on, who needs help.”
Copp, 55, has lived in Stephens City since 2001 and has worked for the Stephens City Police Department since July 2017. Before that, he worked for the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office as an auxiliary deputy from June 2012 to September 2016 and as a patrol deputy from September 2016 to July 2017.
The residents who spoke all said they want a police chief who knows the town and its residents and is friendly.
“I think it’s important with police work to really know the people and love the community,” Arthur Sperry said. “And I don’t know anybody that loves the community and knows more people than Bill Copp does.”
Sperry added that Copp is a “deeds not words” type of person who, as an example, helps clear snow from people’s driveways. Other residents said they have Copp’s personal phone number and call him if there’s a problem.
Bill Dodson told council that a juvenile who was being abused came to his house for safety. He said he felt comfortable enough to call Copp about the situation. Copp responded and took the girl to a safe location.
Allen Hammons called Copp professional and dependable. Andy Williams said he is diligent about his job.
Copp was the only person who was endorsed by residents during the forum, which was held as part of the Town Council meeting.
“It was quite emotional,” Copp said afterward. “One of the things I have always wanted to accomplish in my career is a really good work ethic, so it was a very good feeling. It’s very humbling.”
Town Council member Jason Nauman said 23 applications have been received for the chief’s position. Copp is one of the applicants. The deadline to apply has passed. A panel made up of Nauman, Town Manager Mike Majher, Mayor Mike Diaz and Personnel Committee Chairman Ron Bowers will review the applications and identify their top 10 applicants. A peer expert review will then be done by local police chiefs and sheriffs. The panel will then narrow the field to five applicants and have them take an assessment consisting of written and practical scenarios and exercises. A panel interview will then narrow the applicants to three. After that, there will be a comprehensive background investigation of the top three candidates, plus one-on-one interviews.
Nauman said the process will take several months.
“It was exciting to see such a great turnout,” newly elected Town Council member Tina Stevens said. “That speaks volumes to the interest and how important it is to have a police chief that residents feel has that personal touch.”
Attending the meeting at the Town Office at 1033 Locust St. were Mayor Mike Diaz and council members Jason Nauman, Regina Swygert-Smith, Linden Fravel, Ron Bowers and Tina Stevens. Joseph Hollis was absent.
