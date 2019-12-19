WINCHESTER — Three people at Tuesday night’s Frederick County School Board meeting urged the panel to find a way to respectfully honor the people who are buried on the site of the future Robert E. Aylor Middle School.
Ten graves believed to be part of the Reed family cemetery and eight tombstones dating between 1822 and 1834 were recently discovered on the 57-acre property at 471 White Oak Road near Stephens City, where initial work for the new school is underway.
Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine said earlier this month that school officials recently received information that graves might be on the property, so a consultant was hired and testing found areas where graves seem to be present. A previous evaluation of the land before it was purchased by the school division in January for $1.3 million did not indicate there were graves or a possibility of graves.
During a public hearing Wednesday night on the matter, 85-year-old Red Bud District resident Patsy Gochenour told the School Board that if it wants to honor the descendants of the Reed family, construction of the new school should be put on hold. The replacement Aylor Middle School is slated to open in August 2021. It will replace the existing Aylor on Aylor Road.
“I am of the opinion that the Frederick County Public Schools Coordinator of Planning and Development did not do his homework,” Gochenour said in reference to the discovery of the graves. “But he shouldn’t feel badly about this because it is my understanding that the Frederick County Board of Supervisors have paid no attention to infrastructure planning for the growth of Frederick County for the past 50 years.”
Gochenour said she wants the School Board to reach out to the public and “take a time out and focus on what is really important.”
Gainesboro resident Becky Morrison suggested possibly designating a portion of the property to the graves and putting a fence around the grave site, with a plaque honoring those buried there. Sherando High School senior Christian Naylor shared a similar sentiment, saying “something as simple as that can go a long way for the family members of the generations to come, knowing that their family is being properly respected and not forgotten.”
A groundbreaking ceremony for the $48.5 million school was held Sept. 5.
Steve Edwards, the school division’s coordinator of policy and communications, previously said eight tombstones were found buried beneath the ground and are being kept in a secure location as part of the ongoing investigation. The 10 graves were discovered next to a pond on the property and would be affected by construction. The eight tombstones were discovered during an excavation on a separate area of property from the graves.
Edwards said in a Thursday email he does not know when the board will make a decision regarding the graves.
“We are continuing to work with a variety of agencies and following the process prescribed by State Code to determine options,” Edwards wrote.
School Board member Michael Lake said the board’s legal counsel will soon provide a recommendation on how to best go about addressing the graves in a way that complies with state law. Lake said relocation of the graves “is on the table.”
Sovine said in an emailed statement that, “I, along with the members of the School Board, appreciate the individuals who have shared their perspectives on this issue. We remain committed to respecting those who were buried on the site as we continue working with the appropriate agencies in considering the options available to the school division.”
