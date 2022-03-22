United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley was commended by the Virginia House of Delegates on Feb. 8 in House Resolution 289 for exemplary actions while serving the community during the COVID-19 pandemic, which included distributing Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act financial assistance to residents in Winchester and Frederick County. Pictured (from left) are three of the United Way NSV employees who led COVID-19 initiatives in 2020 and 2021: Jennifer Hall, senior director of community investment; Elise Stine-Dolinar, senior director of advancement, and Abby Zimmermann, manager of Valley Assistance Network.