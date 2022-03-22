Latest AP News
- Ex-wife accuses top Missouri GOP Senate candidate of abuse
- Capitol riot trial opens for Cowboys for Trump founder
- Jackson faces initial round of questioning during hearings
- Takeaways: Jackson makes history, GOP vows no 'spectacle'
- Lone SC congressional Democrat Clyburn files for a 16th term
- Biden aides to Congress: Fund COVID aid, don't cut budget
- Biden warns US companies of potential Russian cyberattacks
- US expands travel bans on Chinese officials for persecution
- Alaska Rep. Don Young to lie in state at US Capitol
Local News
- Man wounded in Winchester shooting, suspect at large
- Confederate statue condemned at court hearing
- 'Lois and Clark' star Cain to be festival's firefighters' marshal
- Judge considering group's request to gain control of Confederate monument
- Warren County ends coyote bounty program
- This week's government meetings
- Grants enable Clarke circuit court records to undergo preservation
- Another indictment against Capon Bridge, W.Va., man in fatal shooting incident
- Middletown breaks ground on $7.2M wastewater treatment plant; town's most expensive project ever
- Sherando students supply Sheriff's Office with 50 care bags to help families in need
AP National Sports
Death Notices
