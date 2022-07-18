WINCHESTER — A House of Delegates resolution commending Valley Health System and its staff is a small recognition in terms of what they deserve for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, says it's important to recognize health care workers.
Gooditis presented the resolution to Valley Health System President and CEO Mark Nantz on Monday morning in Winchester Medical Center's North Tower Lobby. Several clinicians, hospital staff and Valley Health officials were on hand for the presentation.
"A commending resolution is a pathetic reward for all of the work and all of the dedication and all of the risk that you take and perform for this community,” Gooditis told them. “Thank you so much for allowing me to be here and say out loud how grateful I am and the state legislature is for the work that you do. ... This fancy piece of paper is less than you deserve, but I wanted to do something to show gratitude.”
House Resolution 653, patroned by Gooditis and Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax, recognizes the nonprofit health system for caring for the 500,000-plus residents in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia and western Maryland. The resolution states that Valley Health has “greatly served the community through the COVID-19 pandemic."
“Throughout this pandemic, I have heard from so many of my constituents about your care and your courage and how wonderful you and your staff have been to patients and patients' families," Gooditis said. "That has never let up. I keep hearing that. The pandemic goes up and down and up and down, and you have been and are unrelenting.”
The resolution also commends Valley Health's six hospitals and more than 60 medical practices and urgent care centers as well as services including outpatient rehabilitation, fitness, medical transport, long-term care and home care.
“Over the last two years, Valley Health's more than 6,000 caregivers have demonstrated incredible courage, skill and resourcefulness, sometimes at great personal sacrifice, in confronting the COVID-19 pandemic,” the resolution states.
Valley Health was also commended for its work distributing COVID-19 test kits and vaccines, having administered over 150,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine.
The resolution adds that the Valley Health team “continually learned and flexed in response to an ever-changing situation.”
In accepting the resolution, Nantz thanked his staff.
“Thank you for all of the courage, all of the work, all of the things you did to keep this place open,” he said. “What people don't think about is when 600 or 700 of your staff go out because they’re on quarantine from COVID and you lose 10% of your workforce while you still have a community of people coming in as sick as they can be, we learned a lot about how much we could really do. ... I would be remiss not to say thank you to all the 6,000-plus teammates at Valley Health.”
Gooditis also commended Valley Health officials and staff for keeping her updated and educated on COVID-19.
