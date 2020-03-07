WINCHESTER — The men and women who serve the community had the tables turned Friday as Mission BBQ provided free lunch to military veterans and first responders in the Winchester area.
“We serve and honor those who serve,” said Deb Osborne, community ambassador for the Mission BBQ franchise at 2630 S. Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester.
Friday’s lunch was held at Winchester Rescue Mission on North Cameron Street, so anyone who needed a free meal was invited to join the veterans and first responders in the nonprofit’s dining area.
The first Mission BBQ restaurant opened on Sept. 11, 2011, in Glen Burnie, Md. Founders Bill Krause and Steve Newton launched the franchise as a way to give back to veterans, active-duty military, police, firefighters and others who help during emergencies.
Osborne said Mission BBQ strives to be a good neighbor in other ways as well. The restaurant’s desire to help the area’s less fortunate is what led her to contact Winchester Rescue Mission, which provides shelter to homeless men and women and free meals to anyone in need.
“We feed who needs to be fed,” Osborne said. “We do a lot of this throughout the year.”
On Friday, about a dozen military veterans and first responders were among the diners at the Rescue Mission who enjoyed Mission BBQ’s catered lunch of dry-rubbed pork, turkey and chicken, homemade cornbread, green beans and macaroni and cheese. There was also tossed salad and, for dessert, chocolate chip cookies.
“These guys are a great support to us on a regular basis,” Kelly Rice, deputy chief of the Winchester Police Department, said while enjoying lunch with a roomful of diners.
“It’s great,” Navy veteran Jim Montano said while scooping up a forkful of smoked barbecue.
Seated across from Montano was Pat Kofalt, an Army veteran who said it was the first time that Mission BBQ had served a meal at the Rescue Mission.
Lauren Clouse, volunteer coordinator for the Winchester Rescue Mission, said Mission BBQ inspired the nonprofit to add an extra meal service to its weekly schedule.
“Right now, we have lunch Monday through Thursday,” Clouse said. “From here on out, we’ll have lunch Monday through Friday.”
To ease the burden on the Rescue Mission and its volunteers, Clouse said she hopes to line up a variety of groups willing to donate and serve food there on the first Friday of each month.
“My goal is to bring in a business or organization that wants to do a bit of team building by providing lunch for our community,” she said.
For more information about the Winchester Rescue Mission, visit winrescue.org. Learn more about Mission BBQ at mission-bbq.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.