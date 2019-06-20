STAR TANNERY — In March 2018, Katie Garcha and Mike Johnson announced the Corners Bar and Grill Family Restaurant would open in a matter of days.
The husband-and-wife owners were off by more than a year.
The Corners, at 1429 S. Pifer Road in Frederick County, didn't open its doors until three weeks ago, following a series of unforeseen and sometimes tragic delays.
"We were about two weeks away from opening," Garcha said this week, "when they said, 'We need to inspect the septic field.'"
Garcha and Johnson said they thought their property had been grandfathered in and did not need a septic permit, but the Frederick County Inspections Department said otherwise. Garcha and Johnson suggested installing a pump-and-haul septic system, but county officials wanted to know if the land could support a septic field.
"So we spent all this money and all this time digging up the parking lot, and it [the soil] wouldn't filter," Garcha said.
The county then suggested making a deal with an adjacent property owner to install a septic field on nearby land, which took months and ultimately went nowhere.
"Finally, when the option was only the pump-and-haul, we had to go in front of the county Board of Supervisors," Garcha said. "That was in October."
The supervisors approved the pump-and-haul septic system, and Garcha and Johnson arranged to have it installed over the winter.
"In the interim, my mother got diagnosed with brain cancer," Garcha said. "We were spending all our time in Richmond because she was given very little time. She passed away peacefully in April."
A second tragedy soon followed as Johnson's brother died.
During this difficult time, the couple was buoyed by the knowledge that the Corners had an approved septic system and was ready to open.
That's when they discovered the Virginia Department of Health required a person on staff at the Corners to have Safe Serv certification to ensure that food is handled properly.
"Why didn't they tell us that back in January?" Johnson said. "So much frustration."
Johnson said he couldn't focus on studying for the certification while grieving the death of his brother, so Garcha started studying while working full-time at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury retirement community.
On May 16, Johnson's birthday, Garcha passed the Safe Serv exam and earned the required certification.
"Best birthday present ever," Johnson said.
The couple then obtained their state ABC license to sell beer on premises and, after spending what Garcha said was "a small fortune," finally opened for business on May 28.
"We've been busy every day," said Garcha, who reluctantly left her job at Westminster-Canterbury to devote all her time to the restaurant.
For now, the menu at the Corners is simple and inexpensive — burgers, fries, chicken wings, steak and cheese subs — but Garcha and Johnson are taking customer suggestions about other items that could be added in the future.
The restaurant also features a Kids Corner with toys and a TV, as well as dart boards and billiard tables for adults.
This is Garcha's second time around at the Corners. She and her first husband, Rob Garcha, bought the business in 2006 and successfully turned it from a rowdy bar into a respectable restaurant. Johnson was one of their employees, and the trio became good friends.
On Nov. 28, 2015, Rob Garcha died of cancer at the age of 46. His heartbroken widow closed the Corners and put it on the market.
As Johnson comforted Katie Garcha in the difficult months that followed, their friendship blossomed into romance. They got married in the summer of 2017, and Garcha decided to give the Corners another go.
Now that they've put grief and reams of bureaucratic red tape behind them, Garcha and Johnson said they're thrilled to be back in business.
"We're proud of each other, we're proud of the place, and the community is embracing us with open arms," Garcha said. "We worked so hard, and it has exceeded our expectations."
The Corners Bar and Grill Family Restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and closed on Monday. For more information, visit the restaurant's page on facebook.com or call 540-409-5093.
