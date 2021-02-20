WINCHESTER — Six downtown restaurants are participating in Winchester Restaurant Week, which begins Monday and runs through Feb. 27.
This is the first time the downtown restaurants have offered Restaurant Week since March when the pandemic first hit the area.
Most of the participating restaurants are offering three course dinners for $30 per person. The restaurants create special Restaurant Week menus that give patrons options for each of the three courses: appetizer, entree and dessert. Tax, tips and drinks are not included.
For instance, Cork Street Tavern is offering for appetizers a choice of Philadelphia Egg Rolls or Super Skins or Bang Bang Shrimp with a choice of 10-ounce Whiskey sirloin, a full rack of ribs or Surf and Turf (6 ounce sirloin and lobster tail) for the main course. For dessert, there’s a choice of Chocolate Toffee Cheesecake or Reese’s peanut butter pie.
The Wine Room at the Taylor Pavilion is offering for appetizers a choice of Mediterranean Antipasto Skewers or Salt Roasted Beet and Goat Cheese Salad with Toasted Walnuts and Pomegranate Vinaigrette or Tomato Basil Bisque with housemade croutons. For the main course, diners can choose either Steak Chimichurri, Aleppo Pepper Roasted Broccoli, Warm Fire Roasted Corn and Red Pepper Salad or Mango Habanero Glazed Chicken Breast, Coconut Rice with Lentils or Asian Noodle Bowl, Chinese Vegetables, Teriyaki. And for dessert, the restaurant is offering Classic Cheesecake with Manor House White Macerated Strawberries or Strawberry Mousse “Martini” with Chocolate Covered Strawberry Skewer or Warm Chocolate Chunk Cookies and Milk.
Village Square is also offering a special lunch menu as well. Two people can eat from a select menu for $25.
Ordering from the regular menus is still an option, as is take-out.
Sponsored by Winchester Main Street Foundation, Restaurant Week is intended to entice people to venture out and try new places.
The participating restaurants are:
• Cork Street Tavern, 8 W. Cork St.
• The Wine Room at Taylor Pavilion, 120 N. Indian Alley, Suite 100
• Union Jack Pub and Restaurant, 101 N. Loudoun St. (beginning Tuesday)
• Village Square Restaurant, 103 N. Loudoun St.
• Violino’s, 181 N. Loudoun St., (beginning Tuesday)
• Water Street Kitchen, 2 S. Loudoun St.
Some restaurants like to offer a mix of their “greatest hits” while others choose to showcase something new or unexpected.
To see the menus offered by each restaurant, visit winchesterrestaurantweek.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.