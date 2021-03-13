For the first two weeks of March it was business as usual for restaurants around the northern Shenandoah Valley — smiling customers ordered menu items from a table or booth, possibly with an alcoholic beverage. They sat close enough to touch one another and their facial expressions weren’t blocked by a piece of cloth.
But March 17 quickly put a change to how restaurants, breweries and bars did business when the COVID-19 pandemic forced those establishments to shut their doors for months, some never to open again.
Restaurants have been searching to find quick fixes to keep employees on the payroll and to keep their products in customers’ bellies.
“We found quickly that we had to streamline our menu to do this effectively, and come up with a few larger format options and family meals to satisfy that demand,” said Juliette Dalrymple, general manager of Oak Stone Craft Pizza and Bar at 1000 Valley Ave. in Winchester. “We had a crash course in running a carryout business. No one on our management team had ever worked in a concept focused on pickup and delivery.”
Dalrymple said Oak Stone was fortunate enough to have a cook who used to deliver pizzas, and her job quickly became teaching the staff how the business operated.
Changing from offering in-person dining to carryout and delivery was considered the “new normal” in the industry along with allowing customers to pick up food at the curb. Little slivers of creativity were thrown in by those hoping to stand out.
“We started curbside delivery, local delivery and created a line of take-and-bakes for families of four, which included chef Jose Arevalos’ homemade pasta and focaccia and a salad using local greens from Adam’s Apples and Herbs and cookies,” said Nikki Grant, who co-owns Woodstock Cafe at 117 S. Main St.
Switching business models in the blink of an eye takes more work than most may realize, though.
Holly Redding, who co-owns Winchester Brew Works at 320 N. Cameron St. in Winchester, said her staff had about 24 hours to update the website and get everything online.
“You’ve got to be ready to change at the drop of a hat,” she said. “As soon as the governor makes a new executive order, you’ve got to be ready to make it work. Whatever we need to do, we’ve been ready to do it and change up our business plan within a day’s notice.”
In early May some seating restrictions were lifted, allowing restaurants that had outdoor space to serve diners onsite.
In Front Royal and downtown Winchester some sections of town were blocked off on weekends to allow restaurants to set up outdoor seating.
Even when indoor seating was allowed again in June, some restaurants found the the strict limitations hardly worth keeping the inside of their establishment open.
“When reopening for dining at half capacity, it was and remains a huge challenge to operate on such a limited scale,” Dalrymple said.
Throughout the course of the year, many establishments lost employees because they couldn’t generate enough revenue to pay the staff. While the government’s Payroll Protection Program helped, some employees opted to leave the industry altogether amid uncertainty.
Efforts to keep staff engaged — and paid — became critical.
At Winchester Brew Works, two part-time bartenders stepped away to allow two full-time bar keeps to pick up more shifts. Redding said that she and her business partner made sure bartenders were making enough money and if they weren’t, they compensated them to make sure they weren’t losing money. They also gave the staff a week off because if one person is run down or sick the brewery can’t operate.
It all has been a learning experience, managers and owners said.
For example, carryout prices for some establishments don’t compare to what they would be for dine-in services, Redding said.
A beer at Winchester Brew Works could be $7, but if a customer gets it to go it’s 35% less because “nobody is going to pay that much for a carryout product,” she explained.
A four-pack of carryout cans of 16 ounces each sold for around $15. But if you drank four pints on site, it’s about $28. “Plus, you’re tipping our staff on site,” she added.
“It’s still helping us pay our bills, but it’s definitely not making us money right now,” Redding said.
Even so, local owners said they’ve been taking the last year in stride, gleaning whatever lessons they can.
“Personally, I learned so much about running a business,” Dalrymple said. “Over and above the usual tasks, there have been grant applications and federal forms I never imagined might be in the scope of my job. As a team, we have a new level of understanding both about each other and our guests’ needs and desires. We can’t wait to open up the patio and welcome everyone back in.”
Community support has been a big part of working through the pandemic, as well.
Whether it’s hearing an excited voice on the other end of a phone as they place an order or delivering a meal to a regular customer, restaurant owners and staff have said their love and appreciation for the community has been renewed in what may well be their darkest hour.
“The past year was definitely challenging and not exactly something we could have planned for — especially on our second year of owning the cafe,” Grant said. “But if anything, it just drove home that we are exactly where we are supposed to be — in the Shenandoah Valley surrounded by kindness and support.”
