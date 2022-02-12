Repair work on the facade of the Godfrey Miller Home has begun. Taking part in the restoration campaign are the Rev. Martha Sims (from left), pastor of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church; Sheila Miller, president of the board of the Godfrey Miller Center; Jason Gottschalk, executive director of the Godfrey Miller Center; Mary Riley, president of Preservation of Historic Winchester; Bruce Downing, past president of Preservation of Historic Winchester, and Sandra Bosley, executive director of Preservation of Historic Winchester. PHW presents a check for $10,000 for the project. Through the commitment of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, the advocacy and support of Preservation of Historic Winchester, and other donors the repair work is underway.