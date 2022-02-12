WINCHESTER — The historic Godfrey Miller Home on the Loudoun Street Mall has received $10,000 from Preservation of Historic Winchester for repairs.
"The exterior of the historic home is in need of restoration to maintain the integrity of the facade and to allow the home to remain a vital service resource," a press release states. "Specific repairs include the roof rakes, two lower roof panels, porch, all trim and moldings, 28 shutters, 18 windows, rear dormer, and front door with upper transom."
The Godfrey Miller Home was built around 1785 by Daniel Sowers. In 1938, the home and property were left to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winchester by Margaretta Sperry Miller. In 1948, it was incorporated as a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and opened as a residence for “elderly ladies.” In 1976, it reopened as a fellowship center for older adults. The Judge Robert K. Woltz Pavilion was added to the rear of the property in 2002, and significant restoration of the historic home was undertaken in 2003. Today the center provides services to the older adult community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.