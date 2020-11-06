WINCHESTER — On Aug. 5, 2019, now-retired Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Nicholas “Don” Chambers responded to a call for an unknown medical emergency along Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7).
Chambers encountered a man and talked with him about the situation. While running the man’s information through the system in his police cruiser, the man walked toward Chamber’s vehicle and fired a shot at him.
Chambers fired back and knocked the man to the ground. Chambers was able to subdue the man, who pleaded for Chambers to kill him.
Chambers called for an ambulance, and the man was treated at the hospital for a gunshot wound to the arm. He was later charged with attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer.
At the end of 2019, after 34 years in law enforcement, Chambers retired.
On Thursday, Chambers was presented with the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Gold Award of Valor during the organization’s 2020 Valor Awards, which were held virtually this year. The Gold Award acknowledges an act of “supreme sacrifice or extreme personal risk and heroism which is clearly above and beyond the call of duty.”
He was nominated for the award by the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, which thanked Chambers for his “quick reaction and officer survival skills to neutralize the threat and for your expert handling of a dire situation in order to maintain order in your community and keeping citizens safe from harm.”
Following the presentation of the award, a video of Chambers’ final sign-off prior to his retirement was played, where he was thanked across the radio waves for his dedicated service and being a friend and mentor.
Chambers was with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office for 15 years and performed the duties of a patrol deputy, patrol sergeant, School Resource Officer and an investigator assigned to the Northwest Virginia Regional Gang Task Force. He also instructed new recruits at the local law enforcement academy, where he taught basic driving operations and laws pertaining to the Fourth Amendment regarding search and seizure.
Numerous other first responders were honored during Thursday’s event for administering life-altering or lifesaving efforts in the community.
“This year’s Valor Awards is about more than celebrating what has occurred,” said Katrina Meade, who represented sponsor City National Bank. “Let’s use this as a catalyst to do better, to be better. Let’s celebrate and honor them for their courage and follow their light to the other side.”
All local first responders were honored with a video highlighting the community engagement efforts they’ve participated in over the last year.
Other awards presented were:
Unit Citation: Recognition of acts by a unit/division/company demonstrating unusual judgment, ingenuity and/or personal risk and bravery during an emergency situation, when such action is beyond that normally expected in the performance of duty.
Frederick County Fire & Rescue: North Mountain Fire & Rescue
Winchester Fire & Rescue: Station 1-B Shift
Winchester Fire & Rescue: Engine 1, Medic 1 and Ladder 2
Meritorious Action Award: Recognition of individuals for exemplary action, placing themselves in a situation of personal risk.
Officer Preston Funk, Berryville Police Department
Lifesaving Award: Recognition of actions in emergency circumstances which directly results in saving of a human life.
Lieutenant Adam Still, Winchester Fire & Rescue
Detective Jesse Thurman, Winchester Police Department
Deputy Matthew Clark, Frederick County Sheriffs Office
Deputy Travis L. Bridgeforth, Frederick County Sheriffs Office
Deputy Jason Walther, Frederick County Sheriffs Office
Deputy Donmanuel O. Garcia, Frederick County Sheriffs Office
Sergeant Stephens D. Gregory, Frederick County Sheriffs Office
Sergeant Bryan C. Smith, Frederick County Sheriffs Office
Officer Joseph Shoremount, Berryville Police Department
Certificate of Valor: Recognition of actions demonstrating unusual judgment, zeal or ingenuity, not normally involved in the performance of duties.
Officer Bryan Derryberry, Winchester Police Department
Deputy Eric C. Cutter, Frederick County Sheriffs Office
Deputy William M. Comstock, Frederick County Sheriffs Office
Bronze Award of Valor: Recognition of acts involving personal risk and demonstrating unusual judgment, zeal and/or ingenuity during an emergency situation, when such action is beyond that normally expected in the performance of duty.
Deputy Gerald W. Umbel, Frederick County Sheriffs Office
Sergeant Stephen D. Gregory, Frederick County Sheriffs Office
Silver Award of Valor: Recognition of acts involving significant personal risk and bravery beyond that which is expected during the normal performance of duty.
Corporal Jason Poe, Winchester Police Department
Officer Bryan Derryberry, Winchester Police Department
Deputy Nathan B. Spence, Frederick County Sheriffs Office
These awards acknowledged heroic acts during the time period of July 1, 2019, through July 31, 2020.
