BERRYVILLE — The interim director of the Clarke County Department of Social Services (DSS) is no stranger to county government.
Retired county administrator David Ash is heading the agency until a permanent director can be hired, the Clarke County Board of Supervisors learned Tuesday.
He is being paid $40 per hour for 21 hours per week, according to County Administrator Chris Boies.
The county Social Services Board recently gave Boies and board Chairman Gerald Dodson responsibility for hiring an interim director.
Wednesday morning, the board held an approximately 45-minute, closed-door meeting to discuss personnel matters. Nothing was discussed or voted on afterward. Ash didn't attend.
Ash served as county administrator for almost 29 years before retiring in December. He previously held the same position in adjacent Jefferson County, W.Va., for 14 years.
He replaces Brittany Heine, who submitted her letter of resignation on Sept. 23. The effective date of her resignation is Oct. 23.
On Oct. 7, however, the board placed Heine on paid administrative leave as the county probes allegations of employee mistreatment within the agency, including forced resignations of experienced workers and derogatory name-calling.
Boies said an investigator outside the ranks of county government was hired to handle the probe. He declined to identify the investigator, but he said the person probably won't be able to complete the probe before the end of next week, at the earliest.
With his many years of administrative and leadership experience, Ash "will work through the issues down there" at DSS as an impartial leader, said supervisors Chairman David Weiss, who represents the Buckmarsh District.
Ash was contacted about the interim job because of that experience, Boies said.
Asked in a phone interview why he was interested in the job, Ash laughed. He then said, "I promised the new guy (Boies) I would help him out if needed."
Ash said he intends to be "an interim, part-time, incognito" director.
"I'm not here trying to make any sweeping changes," Ash said. "I'm just here to sign off on stuff."
A listing for a permanent social services director is listed on the state government jobs website. The listing states that the director is responsible for ensuring that DSS complies with rules for various federal, state and local assistance programs, both mandated and non-mandated. The director also is ultimately responsible for the agency's financial and human resources functions, as well as establishing goals and objectives toward its operations.
The advertised salary range for the job is $75,000 to $90,000, depending on qualifications and experience.
