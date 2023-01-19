BERRYVILLE — The recently retired manager of the Handley Regional Library System's branch in Berryville was honored by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Board Chairman David Weiss presented Laurine Kennedy a resolution of recognition and appreciation for her service.
Kennedy began working for the library system — which has branches in Winchester and Stephens City as well as Berryville — in 2007. She was promoted to Clarke County branch manager in 2011, then to full-time manager in 2016. She retired late last year.
According to the resolution, Kennedy was a part of the team that opened the current library facility in the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center. She oversaw improvements for its patrons such as opening on Thursday and Saturday afternoons and adding employees.
Later on, she oversaw renovations to the library that included adding color, displays, and casual seating, as well as replacing older and unused materials with newer, more popular items, the resolution mentions.
"Ms. Kennedy did a fantastic job of outreach and connecting with the community," the resolution states. Examples of that included pioneering a digital equity program so patrons could check out wireless "hot spots," adding programs such as Brown Bag & Books and Trivia Nights targeted at adults, promoting the library at schools and farmers markets, and increasing volunteer recruitment.
During her tenure, the library experienced significant increases in visitation, program attendance and materials check-outs, the resolution adds.
Accepting the resolution, Kennedy said she loves the library.
"I do miss it," she said.
A similar resolution was approved in honor of Alexander "Dan" Mackay-Smith Jr., who recently resigned from the Clarke County Sanitary Authority after serving on it for 27 years. He was its vice chairman for more than 20 years.
Mackay-Smith was involved in many projects, according to the resolution. Among them were extending sewer service to Millwood, extending water service to White Post and expanding the wastewater treatment plant.
County officials "will miss his extensive knowledge of the water and sewer systems as well as the invaluable advice and insight he provided" on utility matters, the resolution reads.
"He's definitely left this place better than he found it" by preventing a lot of problems from happening to the systems, White Post District Supervisor Bev McKay surmised.
Mackay-Smith was unable to attend the meeting. Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, said he and McKay will deliver the resolution to Mackay-Smith at a later date.
Sarah Mitchell, a family services specialist with the Clarke County Department of Social Services, was honored as the county's Employee of the Quarter.
Officials said Mitchell consistently goes above and beyond the call of duty in her work.
"I'm very appreciative," she said. "I love Clarke County."
County Administrator Chris Boies said Mitchell will receive a gift card and a paid day off from her job.
In addition, the supervisors:
• Reappointed George Ohrstrom II as the county Planning Commission's representative, Randy Buckley as its alternate member and John Staelin as its citizen alternate on the Board of Septic & Well Appeals. All three men will serve through Jan. 31, 2024.
• Appointed Bryan Conrad to replace Mackay-Smith on the Sanitary Authority. Conrad will serve through Jan. 5, 2025.
• Voted to recommend that Clarke County Circuit Court reappoint Clay Brumback to the county's Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA). Brumback would serve through Feb. 15, 2028.
Because the BZA is a quasi-judicial body, the court officially appoints its members, usually based on the supervisors' recommendations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.