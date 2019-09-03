BERRYVILLE — Bill Houck believes that Clarke County is on the right path toward the future, and he wants to help make sure it doesn’t get lost along the way.
Houck, 76, is seeking the Russell District seat on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 5 election. He is vying for the seat currently held by longtime Supervisor Barbara Byrd, who announced earlier this year that she would not seek re-election.
The retired oncologist, known to many people simply as “Doc,” is a former Clarke County School Board member who served 21 years. This is his first bid for a seat on the county’s governing board.
He is running, he said, because “I’m interested in what happens in the future” of the county and being retired, “I’ve got more time than I’ve ever had before” to devote to public service.
Houck said he talked to numerous voters while gathering signatures for his petition to run for office, as is required under state election laws. In doing so, he said, he asked voters how they feel about the county.
“More than 90 percent responded either ‘I like Clarke County’ or “I love Clarke County,’” and they are optimistic about its future, he said. That percentage includes natives as well as people who have moved to the county over the years, he pointed out.
What they like most is that the county is comprised mostly of farms and undeveloped land, said Houck, who has lived at AshWill Farm for 41 years. He believes that the county’s sliding scale zoning practices — designed to preserve larger parcels by allowing fewer building rights per acre on them than on smaller parcels — have significantly helped to restrict development.
“They want to maintain the open space. They don’t want to lose the rural character,” he said of the respondents. “I agree with that.”
Open space is what draws many people to Clarke, he added, to get away from the hustle-and-bustle of surrounding metropolitan areas, even if they work in those places.
However, “there has to be some growth,” Houck said. As a community, “you can’t ever just sit still.”
For instance, there must be jobs available for residents who choose not to farm or work elsewhere. Houck said he favors expanding the Clarke County Business Park in Berryville on a limited basis. Yet businesses locating there — or anywhere else in the county, for that matter — should not be allowed to pollute the environment, he said.
What future growth in Clarke County will involve is anyone’s guess, he reasoned. Factors such as how many people eventually move to and/or leave the county, economic and business needs and technology will play a role, he indicated.
Not knowing what future issues will be, “I don’t have clear answers” already on how to handle them, Houck said.
Still, he believes he has both the intelligence and common sense necessary to fully analyze whatever issues arise and make reasonable decisions concerning them.
As time progresses, Clarke residents must “embrace the future but preserve what we love,” Houck said.
“That’s the real challenge,” he said, because “changes are coming, even if we can’t identify them” now.
Some people believe that the more industries a community has, the more it reduces taxes for the general public because of the large amounts of taxes that the industries pay. That theory might be accurate in some places, but Houck believes that is not the case in Clarke County.
Having talked about the issue with Donna Peake, the county’s revenue commissioner, Houck said he learned that annual taxes paid by firms in the Clarke County Business Park is less than $200,000.
“I don’t think it’s the economic panacea some people think it is,” he said of industry.
To keep taxes low, “you just have to control spending,” he continued. Currently within county government, “overall I do not believe there’s wasteful spending. I believe the county is pretty efficiently run.”
Houck said he favors continuing efforts to try and expand broadband countywide. High-speed internet service helps many people do their jobs online, regardless of where they live, he said.
Focusing on developing such “telecommuting” opportunities is one way of developing Clarke’s economy, he mentioned.
Also, Houck mentioned that “it’s very difficult for new home buyers to get started in Clarke County” due to high housing prices.
Home prices largely are determined by free market forces; in a democracy, the government has little, if anything, to do with the process. Nevertheless, the issue is something that county supervisors should keep in mind, Houck said, and try to find ways for the county to encourage affordable housing.
Houck and his wife, Joan, have three children and four grandchildren, all of whom live in Clarke County.
(1) comment
Dr. Houck has proven for years that he has a lot to give; for his town and neighbors, as well as for his patients. A very wise choice!
