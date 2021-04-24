WINCHESTER — The Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury retirement community is refinancing millions of dollars worth of debt to lock in a favorable interest rate.
The Winchester Economic Development Authority (EDA) approved the debt restructuring on Tuesday by agreeing to issue a $35 million refunding bond on behalf of Westminster-Canterbury.
“The only thing we’re doing here is changing the interest rate method,” said Thomas William Bruno, an attorney with the Richmond-based McGuireWoods law firm.
The $35 million bond would pay off the remaining debt from a $55 million bond issued in 2014 by the EDA for Westminster-Canterbury’s construction of a 15,900-square-foot health care center with 22 skilled-nursing beds, plus a 12,100-square-foot building featuring a fitness center, dining facility, multipurpose rooms, offices and recreational space. Proceeds were also used for renovations and expansions of selected facilities and to pay off existing debt.
The original bond, however, contained an “interest-rate risk,” according to Westminster-Canterbury Chief Financial Officer Duane Wernecke. That’s because the bank that holds the bond, Atlantic Union Bank, reserved the right to reset the interest rate before the loan matures in another 14 years.
“So there is some risk there,” Bruno said. “If [national average] interest rates move up as people say they will at some point, the [2014 bond’s] interest rate could go higher.”
The refunding bond has a locked interest rate, he said.
Bruno said the EDA’s only role is to issue the $35 million refunding bond on behalf of Westminster-Canterbury. The authority may receive a fee for its service but is not liable for repayment of the money.
“No harm comes to the EDA,” Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger said.
As a nonprofit organization, Westminster-Canterbury is eligible to receive tax-free municipal bonds. However, since bonds can only be issued by governments, it needs a local governing body to act on its behalf.
Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury is located on an 86-acre campus off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) that straddles the Winchester-Frederick County line. To learn more about the retirement community, visit svwc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.