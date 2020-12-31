WINCHESTER — Dennis D. Linaburg's last ride in a fire engine as Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department chief was to his home rather than on a call.
The ride was part of a celebration for the 55-year-old Linaburg. He retired Wednesday ending a career that began in 1990, a year after the department formed.
Linaburg was one of of the first six paid firefighters in the combination career and volunteer firefighter department. Like fire departments around the nation, the department is increasingly relying on paid firefighters as volunteer ranks have dwindled due to less free time because of family and work responsibilities.
But recruitment and retention has been challenging, particularly after Linaburg was appointed chief in 2011. With the county still recovering from the Great Recession, the department budget was tight. It was hard to keep firefighters from leaving for higher-paying jobs in neighboring departments and to pay for new equipment that was badly needed.
"Those first few years were hell. We watched a lot of our firefighters leave for other jurisdictions and other professions," John Wright, a firefighter and president of International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1145, told Linaburg during a ceremony attended by about 30 people. "You really picked a heck of a time to take over, but we came out of that because of your leadership."
Other speakers praised Linaburg for overseeing equipment purchases such as new fire trucks, protective gear and thermal imaging cameras to detect heat through darkness, smoke and walls. He also oversaw development of online scheduling — the department previously relied on Excel spreadsheets — and improved training standards. Speakers said the low-key Linaburg, who began as a volunteer with the Greenwood Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., also improved sometimes fractious relations between career and volunteer firefighters.
"He never lost sight of the fact that we're a combination system," said Chief Don Jackson of the Gainesboro Fire and Rescue Co. "Things are really starting to jell and move forward."
Deputy Chief Larry A. Oliver, head of operations and one of the original six hires by the department, said Linaburg made the department better. "He tended not to be in the limelight, but he was always pushing everybody behind him to get the job done," Oliver said.
Linaburg, who served as fire marshal and battalion chief before being promoted to chief, said in an interview that when he began his career, the department didn't even have proper uniforms. He said a natural gas house explosion caused by a suicidal homeowner in 2006 when Linaburg was fire marshal was one of the worst fires he responded to. No one was killed in the blast, but the house was destroyed and 80 others were damaged.
His worst day as chief was in 2012 when firefighter Zachary Whitacre, a member of the Gore Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., died after being thrown from a fire truck that crashed as it was driving to pick up a tank of water to help fight an early morning fire. "It was devastating to everybody," Linaburg said.
Linaburg, a husband and father of three grown children, said he'll spend more time fishing and plans to volunteer with the Greenwood company. He teared up as he thanked his colleagues for their support.
"A leader is not a leader if he doesn't have anybody to lead," he said. "It's pretty easy to lead when you have a group like I've had to opportunity to work with."
Linaburg said he's leaving the department in capable hands. He is succeeded by Chief Steven Majchrzak who was hired in the newly-created assistant chief position in August of 2019. The 51-year-old Majchrzak who was executive director of the Tennessee Fire and Codes Enforcement Academy, said in an interview that the department will continue to study how to improve response times, but there are no plans to close or move stations in 2021.
Majchrzak said he will continue recruitment and retention efforts for career and volunteer firefighters and try to increase the number of firefighters who are paramedics. The vast majority of calls the department responds to are medical calls, but just 29 of the the approximately 135 firefighters are paramedics. Majchrzak also thanked Linaburg for hiring him. and praised his humility.
"He's not interested in the limelight," Majchrzak said at the ceremony. "He's very much focused on getting things done for the community."
(1) comment
Congratulations and Best Wishes, Mr. Linaburg and your little granddaughter is adorable.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.