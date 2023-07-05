BERRYVILLE — Chuck Bishop is ready for a new challenge.
Last week, he retired from Virginia's K-12 public education system after more than three decades, including the past nine years as superintendent of the Clarke County Public Schools.
On Monday, he became superintendent of schools in neighboring Jefferson County, West Virginia.
"I'm looking forward to a new chapter in my career," Bishop said in a recent interview.
The challenge will be adjusting to on-the-job differences. For instance, Jefferson is a larger school division with approximately 8,500 students among 16 schools, compared to Clarke's roughly 1,850 among four schools. Virginia and West Virginia also have different laws concerning K-12 education, and their processes for funding schools are different, he mentioned.
Bishop is confident he can conquer those hurdles.
Overall, the jobs are similar.
"The day-to-day work (of making sure that students are well-educated) doesn't change at state lines," Bishop said.
According to online information, the average length of time that a superintendent is employed by a local school district is about five years. The job carries a lot of stress.
"You live your life in a fishbowl," said Bishop, with your actions and comments always under scrutiny.
Studies show that the tenure of superintendents tends to be longer in smaller, rural communities like Clarke County — population about 15,000 — than in larger localities.
Yet regardless of size, "to serve for nine years as superintendent in one school district is almost unheard of" nowadays, Bishop said.
It was his choice to leave CCPS, he emphasized. Clarke County School Board members have praised Bishop's accomplishments.
A major feat, they've said, is improving relations with the Clarke County Board of Supervisors. The School Board is responsible for making decisions affecting the schools, but the supervisors allocate local funding amounts that can impact what's accomplished and how well it's done.
Another accomplishment they've mentioned is improving teachers' salaries as well as school work environments, which has helped CCPS attract new teachers.
Bishop said he also considers his accomplishments to include revamping budgeting processes so there's "rhyme and reason" as to how money is spent, as well as working out arrangements for Clarke County High School students to participate in career education programs at Laurel Ridge Community College in Middletown and Blue Ridge Community & Technical College in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
However, he quickly credits Cathy Seal, CCPS' director of curriculum and instruction, for "doing a lot of the work" to ensure that West Virginia educational credits transfer seamlessly to Virginia. Seal has been promoted to assistant superintendent.
Traditionally in high schools, there's been a college track for some students and another track for those aiming to go straight to work as soon as they graduate.
"We've tried to blur the line," said Bishop, " ... believing that all kids are going to go to work one day" and preparing them to do so, whether they decide to immediately or not.
Jonathan Turkel, the School Board's Millwood District member, called Bishop "the consummate professional" who always has made recommendations that are "well-seasoned, well-thought out."
Vice Chairwoman Katie Kerr-Hobert recently thanked Bishop for going above and beyond the call of duty that his job dictates. For example, she said, he volunteered to help distribute COVID-19 tests on a Christmas Eve during the pandemic, and he frequently stayed behind at athletic competitions to help school custodians clean up.
"He wouldn't ask anyone to do anything he wouldn't do himself," said Kerr-Hobert, who represents the Berryville District.
"You're leaving us better than you found us," she told Bishop. "We're fortunate to have had this time with you. You're a treasure!"
Bishop, 55, said he didn't seek the Jefferson County job. Rather, he was contacted by recruiters helping the county hire a new superintendent, he said, adding that he "had a number of conversations with them" before he actually applied for the position.
When the School Board there offered it to him, "it was too good to pass up" in terms of a new challenge, he said, even though he took a small pay cut.
"It's been a pleasure to serve this school division," Bishop said of Clarke County. "I've worked with some of the best students and staff ever. I'm thankful for all the support I've received over the years."
"I believe the Clarke County Public Schools are well-positioned to prepare students for whatever lies ahead in the future," added Bishop.
A requirement of his new job is for him to establish residency in Jefferson County. But he's made arrangements with CCPS for his stepdaughters to continue attending Clarke County High until they graduate.
He looks forward to continuing to attend school functions in Clarke and maintaining ties to the county.
"I'll still be around," he said, smiling.
School Board Chairwoman Monica Singh-Smith has given Bishop a lifetime pass to athletic events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.