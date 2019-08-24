WINCHESTER — When prisoners are released, Teresa “Terry” Carter tries to help them stay out of trouble.
“I look forward to working with you when you get out,” Carter, a senior probation and parole officer and re-entry specialist with the Virginia Department of Corrections District 11, told 12 soon-to-be-released inmates at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center last month. “If you re-offend, it typically happens in the first 120 days. So we want to make sure we’re getting you started on the right foot.”
The District 11 Office of Probation & Parole is responsible for offenders in Winchester as well Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties. It has a staff of approximately 20, including about 15 regular probation officers, according to Tessie N. Lam, District 11 chief probation and parole officer.
Through the end of July, the office was overseeing 1,723 offenders including 1,556 probationers. Among them are 116 sex offenders, who are subject to more intensive scrutiny.
Also under supervision are 14 people on parole, an early-release program that was abolished in Virginia 1995. They also supervise 14 offenders who live in the area but are on probation in other states. In addition, two officers monitor defendants in the Northwest Regional Adult Drug Treatment Court.
The number of offenders being supervised is up about 43 percent from the approximately 1,200 when Lam was promoted to chief in 2009. The increase is believed to be tied to efforts to reduce recidivism and jail and prison overcrowding. Lam said an officer typically oversees between 90 and 100 offenders.
Given their high caseloads, communication is crucial in reducing recidivism. Carter has been holding monthly meetings with inmates scheduled to be released in 30 to 90 days from Northwestern since 2012. Briefings are also held at the Coffeewood Correctional Center in Culpeper County and the Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail in Front Royal.
Topics discussed include alcohol use, curfews, drug treatment, employment, housing, no-contact orders with victims, paying court costs and fines, protocol for home searches and restoration of a felon’s rights. Carter told the Northwestern inmates that immediately calling or emailing their probation officer when they have contact with police, even for minor offenses such as getting a speeding ticket, is the best way to avoid violations that can cause a probation revocation.
They must also inform officers when they move. Failure to do so is another common violation.
Carter said homes visits are not designed to embarrass probationers, but to guarantee compliance, such as ensuring there are no drugs or weapons in the home. Police accompany probation officers on home visits and do the searches.
Because of probation officers’ large caseloads, police also do some home visits independently and frequently communicate with District 11. Home visits can occur as often as once per week or as infrequently as once per three months based on the level of supervision the probationer or parolee is under.
Carter said she usually doesn’t visit clients at their jobs unless there is a problem. Probation officers sometimes receive anonymous tips about possible violations which they are obligated to respond to.
Carter, hired in 2010, and Lam, hired in 1989, said offenders who have just been released often think probation officers are out to get them. However, they stress their goal is compliance. Ultimately, it’s up to offenders whether they succeed. “I can only light the path, but you need to actually do the walking,” Carter told the inmates.
Absconding — leaving the area without the permission of a parole officer — is one of the most serious violations. Carter warned the inmates that the longer they remain at large, the longer their prison sentence will be when captured. She said probation officers will try to work with probationers who need to leave the area immediately, such as for a family or medical emergency.
“Absconding is not a joke, If you need help, please talk to your officer. They are your advocate, not your adversary. Let them help you,” she said. “Don’t run from us because you’re really just hurting yourself.”
Given the harsh conditions in prison, Jeffrey Franklin Washington said it’s understandable that many newly released convicts are wary of probation officers. Nonetheless, Washington — a parolee imprisoned from 1994 to 2016 for the drug-related robbery and murder of Carlos D. Marshall in Winchester in 1994 — credits Brandon Daisy, who was his parole officer though the end of December, for helping him reintegrate into society.
In his first year of freedom, Washington said he met weekly with Daisy and was regularly drug tested and visited at his job and home. He now has monthly meetings and visits.
Washington, who regularly gives inspirational speeches at halfway houses, jails and prisons, said he had a “great relationship” with Daisy. Washington said he tells inmates who are nearing release to not be shy about asking their probation officers for help and to use them as a resource.
“I truly believe that they do everything that they can within their means to make sure that we are successful. You get out of it what you put into it. If you’re real and honest with your probation officer, they will lead you to where you need to be,” Washington said. “One of the things I tell these guys at re-entry is that they are not your enemy. They have this misconception inside of prison that your parole officer wants to send you back to prison. That’s not what they want to do. They want you to be a successful, returning citizen.”
A difficult profession
The job of a probation officer can be demanding and occasionally dangerous. They participate in about four major law enforcement operations annually including a sweep for probation violators, according to Bradley B. Triplett, one of three District 11 deputy chiefs. Ten District 11 officers are authorized to carry pistols while on duty.
Probation officers, whose starting salary is $39,111, typically have college degrees in the criminal justice field, according to Lam. Incoming officers train for a week at the DOC academy and for a week at a regional Probation and Parole office. They also undergo at least 40 hours of training annually including improving communication skills and motivational techniques designed to build rapport with clients.
Offenders meet with their probation officers within five to 10 days of their release and a “risk-needs” assessment is done within 45 days of an offender’s release. Among the factors considered in the assessment are the offender’s alcohol or drug use, criminal history, education, family criminality and mental health. The assessment determines if the offender gets a low, medium, medium with override, or high level of supervision.
The offender and probation officer also prepare a case plan. It includes a probationer’s future goals including areas like education and employment or drug and mental health treatment if needed.
Free drug treatment and relapse prevention classes are held at the District 11 office in Winchester. It is one of 43 Probation and Parole offices in Virginia.
Balancing safety and recidivism
Probation officers have discretion about whether to seek a revocation from a judge for a violation. While reducing jail and prison overcrowding is a consideration, Lam and Triplett said the top priority is always public safety.
While violence would typically trigger a revocation, drug use might not. Lam said there are a number of sanctions probation officers can levy before seeking a revocation. In the case of drugs, Triplett said it would depend on the severity of the drug use and the circumstances.
“The first thought is to get them the help they need and the first step may be jail, unfortunately,” he said. “But from that point, we work with many programs to get that person help.”
For a revocation, a report detailing violations must be submitted to judges. Probation officers sometimes testify in court about violations. They also submit pre-sentence reports that use a scoring system to calculate the range for state sentencing guideline recommendations.
At 23.4%, Virginia has the lowest recidivism rate in the nation. Lam and Triplett said the hard work of probation officers is a major reason why. It’s not just about sitting behind a desk but interacting with clients in their lives.
“We tell people all the time that they’re not a bad person, they just made a bad choice in their life. And we try to turn their lives around, not for them, but with them,” said Triplett who was hired in 1997. “It’s a good feeling for us throughout the years to have those success stories, to see people who have actually changed their lives and become productive members of society again.”
ty i just wish something could be done of all the temps and company's would not hold there past when looking for job its not right for the ones who really want to do right
