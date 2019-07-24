WINCHESTER — After providing postal services for 13 years, the Cather's Market contract postal unit (CPU) at 2765 Northwestern Pike in Frederick County will cease operations at 4 p.m. today.
CPU manager Patricia Grove said about 60 to 90 people used the post office each day.
A CPU is a retail establishment under contract to the U.S. Postal Service to provide postal services to the public.
In 2006, a CPU opened at Cather's Market, a longtime country market that Grove and her husband owned and operated. After John Grove died in 2015, his wife ran the market until 2017, then she sold the property to Manassas-based First Sunshine LLC. Cather's Market has had various owners over the years. It was in Patricia Grove's family since 1977.
After Grove sold the property, she continued to live in an apartment unit above the store and operate the CPU, though she was no longer involved in the operation of the market. Earlier this year, the property owners informed Grove that they would be increasing her rent to an amount she says she can't afford, which is prompting her to move. Because she is relocating out of the state, she can no longer manage the CPU.
Grove was unsuccessful in finding someone else to operate the CPU.
“I tried every avenue I could think of to try to keep it open,” she said. “It was my goal to keep it open as long as I could. I really regret that I have to close it. But due to circumstances beyond my control, I don’t have any choice.”
Though the objective of the CPU program is to reduce customer wait time in post offices and improve customer satisfaction, among other things, the number of CPUs has declined from 5,290 in fiscal year 2002 to 2,656 in FY 2016, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.