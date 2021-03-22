January had a third more coronavirus deaths in the Lord Fairfax Health District than previously reported, but there were less than half as many in February.
In January, there were 90 deaths in the district, which encompasses Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties, according to Tammie Smith, Virginia Department of Health spokeswoman. The deaths were among 2,313 in Virginia. In February there were 40 deaths in the district, among 1,174 statewide. The department initially reported 60 deaths in the district in January and 97 in February.
The Winchester Star sought the correct numbers after Smith said earlier this month that the death toll previously reported by the department was inaccurate. The inaccuracy was due to a high number of deaths in late December and January, causing a lag in determining causes of deaths on death certificates.
The lag was compounded by a computer glitch that artificially inflated the daily death count for 11 days beginning Feb. 21, according to The Washington Post. The article said it was a national problem due to underfunded and understaffed health departments often having outdated computer technology to try to track a once-in-a-century pandemic. The story cited under counted deaths in Los Angeles County in California and Ohio.
Lilian Peake, Virginia state epidemiologist, told The WashingtonPost there aren't enough epidemiologists to track virus deaths, but the state has bought new computer servers and hired additional personnel. Nonetheless, she said the state needs more federal money to ensure accuracy. "I can't emphasize enough, our surveillance systems in public health were not created for what the public would like right now," she said, alluding to public interest in the pandemic.
Health officials hope deaths will decrease as vaccinations accelerate nationally and locally. The district on Friday announced it will begin vaccinating essential workers after vaccinating people at nursing homes, assisting living facilities and those 65 or older or with underlying medical conditions.
The death toll has decreased recently. Between March 1 through Saturday, 20 people died in the district — one per day — down from a pace of three per day in January.
Still, the death rate is unprecedented since the Spanish flu killed 675,000 Americans in 1918-19. Through Sunday, the virus has killed 390 people in the district in just 11 months. They are among 542,000 American deaths and 2.7 million globally, according to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Research Center.
A department news release on Thursday about the vaccinations urged people to continue regularly masking and social distancing outside their homes to reduce the spread of COVID-19. "We will reach a point later this year when enough people are vaccinated where these actions are no longer necessary, but were are not there yet," the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.