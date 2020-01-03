WINCHESTER — A downtown homeowner who built an addition that violates guidelines for Historic District renovations has come up with a remedy favored by the Winchester Board of Architectural Review (BAR).
“Thank you for understanding and helping me figure it out,” William Quarles told the BAR at its meeting on Thursday afternoon.
Quarles received the board’s permission in September to build a two-story addition onto the back of his house at 221 W. Boscawen St., but the final product was markedly different than the approved design. The BAR signed off on a screened-in rear porch, but Quarles built an enclosed porch with wooden walls and windows.
The rear exterior wall includes four full-size windows and five narrow transom windows. Four of the transoms are positioned directly above the full-size windows, but the fifth appears out of place, installed near the corner of the porch and away from all the other glass.
BAR members said they would not penalize Quarles as long as he was willing to modify the addition to meet U.S. Department of the Interior guidelines for property renovations in Winchester’s Historic District.
As it turns out, the fix is rather simple. Quarles proposed removing the out-of-place transom window, which he had installed to add light to a staircase, and installing a new custom-made transom above the door to the rear porch. He would also put siding across the hole where the window would be removed and clean up the trim around the porch’s other windows and door.
“I think putting the transom above the door links it all together,” BAR member Kyle Hopkins said.
Additionally, Quarles said he plans to add landscaping to his backyard that eventually will grow tall enough to block the public’s view of the rear addition.
“The landscaping is a good idea,” BAR member Don Packard Jr. said.
Only four of the board’s seven members attended the meeting, but that was enough for a quorum. Quarles’s revised design was approved 4-0.
Attending Thursday afternoon’s Winchester Board of Architectural Review meeting in Rouss City Hall were Chairman Kevin Walker, Vice Chairwoman Patricia Jackson and members Don Packard Jr. and Kyle Hopkins. Beth Elgin, Samar Jafri and Geraldine Kiefer were absent.
What a hideous excrescence.
That is just plain ugly. It should be all brick, like the rest of the property.
