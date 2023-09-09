WINCHESTER — The Frederick County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing Wednesday on two separate drafts of the Northeast Land Use Plan (NELUP) — a document that guides future development in the Clear Brook and Stephenson area.
One version of the plan, called Scenario B, would add an additional 566 acres designated for extractive mining in northeastern Frederick County, which would broaden opportunities for future mining east of Interstate 81 in the vicinity of exit 323. The other version — Scenario A — designates that acreage for industrial/industrial mixed-use office.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. in the County Administration Building, 107 N. Kent St. The supervisors could adopt an updated version of the NELUP at the meeting following the public hearing.
The NELUP was last revised in 2010, and the updated version will become part of the county's Comprehensive Plan once adopted. While it doesn't change a property's zoning designation, the NELUP advises the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors as they assess rezoning applications or potential development in the northeastern part of the county.
Efforts to update the plan have drawn considerable public attention mainly because some residents are opposed to more extractive mining. Carmeuse Lime and Stone already operates a sizable quarry in the Brucetown Road area.
Concurrent to the county's update of the NELUP, Carmeuse is seeking to rezone 391.87 acres north of Brucetown Road in order to establish a new quarry in the future, about 1.25 miles from its existing quarry near Clearbrook Park. The rezoning application is slated to go before the Planning Commission for a public hearing on Sept. 20.
During Planning Commission meetings, numerous residents of the Clear Brook area have complained about the existing mine’s blasting, the bright lights at night, heavy truck traffic, fly rock — which can be a public safety hazard — and a massive debris stockpile that is visible from Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11.)
On a 7-3 vote, commission members in July recommended that the Board of Supervisors approve the NELUP draft that designates additional acres for extractive mining.
