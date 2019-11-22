BERRYVILLE — Two sections of Clarke County’s code were discovered to have stiffer penalties for violations than what the state allows.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors aims to correct those problems by revising Chapter 106, which pertains to hunting and firearms, and Chapter 120, which concerns noise. A public hearing on the proposed revisions is set for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17.
Code Subsection 106-5 declares that anyone standing or walking on a highway cannot be carrying a loaded rifle or shotgun if they are not authorized to hunt on property on either side of the road. Under the revisions, Subsection 106-6 is to amended to read that the penalty will be a fine of no more than $100.
Subsection 120-8 is to be amended to read that for noise ordinance violations, a fine of up to $250 will be charged for a person’s first offense. A maximum fine of $500 will be charged for each subsequent offense.
Currently, the code allows fines of up to $2,500, 12 months of incarceration or both to be imposed on violators of either section.
During the supervisors’ meeting this week, Chairman David Weiss said a judge noticed that penalties now specified in the code exceed state limits. He did not identify the judge. However, he said the judge notified Anne Williams, the county’s commonwealth’s attorney, who then contacted him and County Administrator David Ash.
Williams was not able to attend the meeting because she was in court.
Weiss, the Buckmarsh District supervisor, said legal experts will speak during the public hearing.
In another matter, the supervisors approved a conservation easement for almost 23 acres owned by the Rolling Ridge Foundation on the north end of the Cool Spring Battlefield along the Shenandoah River.
A conservation easement is a voluntary agreement by a landowner to place specific restrictions on the use and development of the property for perpetuity in exchange for payment and various income and estate tax benefits. Easements are intended to protect open space, scenic beauty, wildlife habitats and air and water quality, according to the Clarke County Conservation Easement Authority’s website.
Alison Teetor, the county’s natural resources planner, said the foundation donated the property for an easement so it will receive no payment.
A resolution of appreciation was presented to Watermelon Park operator John U. Miller Jr.
The park, regarded as a Clarke County landmark, is celebrating its 80th anniversary.
Watermelon Park is “known worldwide for its significant role in the history of Americana, bluegrass and country music,” the resolution reads. Bill Monroe, Ernest Tubb, Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard and George Jones are among entertainers who have performed there, the document mentions.
Miller’s father, John Sr., bought the park property in 1939. Three years later, John Sr. and his wife, Rose, hosted the first Watermelon Festival there. The park has become known for fiddling contests and “Bluegrass Days” held there throughout the years.
Now, Miller and other family members are maintaining the park.
“I really, deeply appreciate this” resolution, Miller told the supervisors. “I’m glad the county appreciates” Watermelon Park.
By hosting performances by prominent entertainers, “you put Clarke County on the map,” Russell District Supervisor Barbara Byrd told him.
A resolution was presented to People Inc. of Virginia in recognition of its 55th anniversary. The nonprofit organization provides various human services, including counseling to financially-strapped people, first-time homebuyers and people aiming to start small businesses.
The supervisors also:
• Appointed Chris Boies as its new clerk and Brianna Taylor as its new deputy clerk, effective Dec. 2.
On that date, Boies officially will become the new county administrator, replacing Ash, who is retiring.
Taylor, the county’s employee support coordinator and an administrative assistant in the county administrator’s office, is being promoted to executive assistant to the county administrator, replacing Lora Walburn, who is retiring. Serving as the supervisors’ deputy clerk is part of the executive assistant’s duties.
A resolution specifying Boies’ and Taylor’s roles with the board was adopted.
• Learned that the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has started mowing along the sides of primary roads — those numbered 599 and below —in the county.
Ed Carter, resident engineer at VDOT’s regional office in Edinburg, said mowing along U.S. 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) and U.S. 50 (John Mosby Highway) has been completed.
When the weather permits, mowing is continuing this month along other primary roads, Carter said. VDOT hopes to finish the mowing by the end of the month, he said.
VDOT also has been patching potholes and repairing road shoulders at various locations, he said.
• Appointed Ben Cochran to fill an unexpired term on the Clarke County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) ending Oct. 30, 2021.
Cochran will occupy the seat previously held by his uncle, Mark Cochran, who died in August as a result of a tractor accident on his property along Springsbury Road.
Mark Cochran, who owned a lumberyard, was the IDA’s chairman at that time.
